Mike Copeland: Union Hall weighing Woodway location; Easter spending; Kultgen retirement; W Promotions move

Kultgen will assist with the transition and serve as an advisor.

Kultgen said in the press release he appreciates the customers, friends, business partners and relationships he has made. He also thanked other dealers in Greater Waco "for being good and honorable competitors."

Stewart, a Midway High School and Baylor University graduate, has been in the car business more than 20 years. He joined Bird-Kultgen Ford in 2018.

Claire McDonald started her career at the dealership in the early 1990s, washing cars, stocking parts, and selling cars in the summer while attending Baylor. After a five-year career in the aviation industry in Maryland, she returned to Waco and started to prepare for a leadership role at the dealership.

W Promotions move

W Promotions, a longtime producer of customized T-shirts and other apparel, and which has a licensing agreement with Baylor University, is leaving 906 Austin Ave. for a move to the former Rountree Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership in the 2700 block of Franklin Avenue, co-owner Brian Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg said he is giving up square footage in the shuffle, but W Promotions will own its new home. It leases space on Austin Avenue.