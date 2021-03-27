Mike Copeland: Union Hall weighing Woodway location; Easter spending; Kultgen retirement; W Promotions move

Union Hall, the food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue downtown, is aiming to open a second location in the Woodway area and put out a call on Facebook asking customers for input.
More than 20 vendors now occupy the hall. It is a product of Turner Behringer Development, which cleared woebegone buildings between Seventh and Eighth Streets and remodeled the Waco Labor Temple building built in 1910 to lofts and retail space.
Business slowed at Union Hall during COVID-19's peak, but the area has bustled in recent weeks, thanks to improving pandemic figures and spring break vacationers spending time in Waco, some seeing for the first time Magnolia Market at the Silos' $10.4 million expansion.
"Union Hall is looking to expand. We want to give more people in our area an opportunity to showcase their business," the attraction's Facebook post states.
Commenters suggesting menu items mention sushi, cookies, cupcakes, Cajun food and street tacos. Some name existing restaurants that might prove a nice fit in a second Union Hall, including Alpha Omega, Brown House Cafe, Huaco Eatery, Simply Delicious, HTeaO and Te'Jun The Texas Cajun.
Union Hall spokesperson Jesse Rice said he will provide updates.
Internet First
Internet First, a service provided by Grande Communications for qualifying low-income customers, is getting twice as fast with no change in price, according to a press release. The Texas-based company launched Internet First in April last year, attempting to help members of low-income households continue meeting school and work obligations.
The $9.95 monthly charge remains the same, though the company doubled the service's top speed to 50Mbps, according to the press release.
"With continued COVID-19 safety protocols in place for many schools and businesses, the need for reliable access to the internet at home is just as important in 2021 as it was at the onset of the pandemic, and keeping people connected remains our priority," Chief Operating Officer Chris Fenger said in the press release.
Amazon-adjacent convenience store
The clustering of new industry near Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway, including construction of the $200 million-plus Amazon fulfillment center, not surprisingly has generated interest from a convenience store chain.
Fikes Wholesale, a Temple-based fuel company affiliated with the CEFCO store brand, requested that Waco annex a 3-acre tract nearby that now is in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. City staff recommended approval of the request, and proposed Waco designate the site "Office Industrial Flex" on its comprehensive plan and apply C-2 Community Commercial District zoning.
The Waco Plan Commission signed off on the request, which now goes before the Waco City Council for final approval, planning director Clint Peters said.
Easter spending
A survey indicates Easter spending will not lay an egg this year, according to the National Retail Federation, which predicts consumers will spend $179.70 on average, "the highest figure on record," according to an federation press release.
An estimated 79% of Americans will join to shell out $21.6 billion on gifts, food and candy, the press release states.
"With new stimulus funds from the President's American Rescue Plan, positive trends in vaccinations and growing consumer confidence, there is a lot of momentum heading into the Spring and holiday events like Easter," federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said in the press release. "Many have figured out how to celebrate holidays safely with family and that is reflected in consumer spending this Easter."
Kultgen retirement
Peter Kultgen is retiring after 53 years with the company his grandfather founded, Bird-Kultgen Ford. His daughter, Claire McDonald, and Mark Stewart have been promoted to president and vice-president, respectively.
Kultgen started his career at his grandfather J.H. "Jack" Kultgen's dealership in 1968, working part-time after school, holidays and summers. After graduating from the University of Texas, he went to work full-time in 1974. He operated the dealership with his brother, Edward Kultgen, until Ed's retirement in 2015, according to a press release from the dealership.
Kultgen will assist with the transition and serve as an advisor.
Kultgen said in the press release he appreciates the customers, friends, business partners and relationships he has made. He also thanked other dealers in Greater Waco "for being good and honorable competitors."
Stewart, a Midway High School and Baylor University graduate, has been in the car business more than 20 years. He joined Bird-Kultgen Ford in 2018.
Claire McDonald started her career at the dealership in the early 1990s, washing cars, stocking parts, and selling cars in the summer while attending Baylor. After a five-year career in the aviation industry in Maryland, she returned to Waco and started to prepare for a leadership role at the dealership.
W Promotions move
W Promotions, a longtime producer of customized T-shirts and other apparel, and which has a licensing agreement with Baylor University, is leaving 906 Austin Ave. for a move to the former Rountree Oldsmobile-Cadillac dealership in the 2700 block of Franklin Avenue, co-owner Brian Ginsburg said.
Ginsburg said he is giving up square footage in the shuffle, but W Promotions will own its new home. It leases space on Austin Avenue.
"We've gutted it, are redoing it, and in about four weeks, we will be moving in there," Ginsburg said of the former Rountree spot. "We don't need to be in a high-retail area. We're going from 29,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet, but we can be more efficient. Throwing stuff away isn't a bad idea."