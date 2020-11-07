Mike Copeland: Waco home prices, turkey prices up; Nightlight Donuts, neighbors; Indoor shooting range

Conventional homes are selling at record-setting levels in Greater Waco, resulting in higher prices, which is problematic for first-time homebuyers.
Locally in September, the average home sale price was $249,331, according to the Waco Multiple Listing Service, which was $30,000 more than the $219,280 norm a year earlier. Waco real estate agent Trish Griffin said home prices are rising not only because of brisk demand but rising materials costs.
Whatever the cause, an affordability gap is being created despite plunging mortgage rates. For the 12th time this year, the average rate on the popular 30-year mortgage dropped to a new record low, from 2.81% to 2.78%, well below the 3.69% average a year ago, according to a Freddie Mac report.
The 15-year fixed-rate average remained at 2.32%, according to the report.
Manufactured housing remains an option. The Clayton Waco 1 homebuilding plant recently celebrated completing its 50,000th home. The facility opened its doors in 1992 and employs 244 people who build an average of eight homes a day. They are sold by retailers in five states.
To celebrate the occasion, employees received T-shirts, lunch and "congratulatory videos from company and local leaders including Mayor Kyle Deaver," according to a press release.
Jubilee fourth
Jubilee Food Market will celebrate four years trying to bring "healthy and affordable" food to a North Waco food desert, with a celebration in the coming weeks, founder Jimmy Dorrell announced in a newsletter.
Since the store opened at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue just before Thanksgiving 2016, "hundreds of our neighborhood customers have thanked us over and over, especially in this pandemic, that they did not have to walk over two miles to a 'real' grocery store to get meats, vegetables and other foods," Dorrell wrote. "The experiment not only is working, but has become a model for other cities."
A celebration will take place in about two weeks, and Jubilee will provide 150 turkey meals to community members through designated vouchers. Dorrell said donations from churches, businesses and individuals make it possible.
Jubilee is a nonprofit and depends on financial gifts to cover 10% to 15% of expenses. Dorrell said he plans another round of offering symbolic "Oasis Stocks" for $25 per share to keep the full-line grocery store on solid ground.
"While these 'shares' are not worth anything on Wall Street, they are really valuable on Colcord and North 15th," Dorrell wrote. "They are a statement to our neighbors that you care enough to invest in under-resourced neighborhoods so they, too, can eat healthy foods."
Nightlight Donuts
At long last, Nightlight Donuts and Coffee has opened its permanent location, including a drive-thru, at State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84. That is where developer Marshall Stewman and real estate agent Gregg Glime transformed an old nightclub into The Shoppes at 684 Crossing.
Other users include Di Campli's Italian Ristorante and Club Pilates. Scheduled to open within the next 30 days are Revitalize Skin MD, Nail Creations, Firewater Liquor and East Market Goods, according to information provided by Glime. HOT Social Club and Oh My Juice will open within 60 days.
Brothers Eric and Jackson Wren saw their doughy creations evolve as they first took classes from an artisan doughnut chef in New York, having a presence at the Waco Farmers Market to opening a popular mobile Nightlight vehicle. Now they occupy space at one of the busiest intersections around.
The shop is open daily and employs about 40 people.
Indoor shooting range
Eric Nutt has bought the building at 5040 S. Loop 340 and will open an indoor shooting range, real estate agent Colt Kelly said.
Kelly, who brokered the deal, said Nutt intends to enlarge the almost 6,000-square-foot building between North Old Robinson Road and Dayton Drive.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Monday.
Higher education in Waco
The state of higher education will take center stage at noon Monday, when the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will present a virtual program featuring Baylor University President Linda Livingstone, McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown, Texas State Technical College Chancellor Mike Reeser and Harrison Keeler, commissioner and CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The program can be viewed live at wacochamber.com.
Turkey prices
Turkey prices are on the rise just in time for Thanksgiving, according to a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension publicaton.
The culprit once again is COVID-19, Agrilife economist David Anderson said in the article.
Turkey production last month was down 7.7% from last year, and the number of turkeys in cold storage for the holiday rush was down 11.5% in September, according to the article.
Wholesale turkey prices are up 19% compared to last year, though last year's wholesale prices were 20% less than the five-year average, according to the post.
