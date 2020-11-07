Mike Copeland: Waco home prices, turkey prices up; Nightlight Donuts, neighbors; Indoor shooting range

Jubilee Food Market will celebrate four years trying to bring "healthy and affordable" food to a North Waco food desert, with a celebration in the coming weeks, founder Jimmy Dorrell announced in a newsletter.

Since the store opened at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue just before Thanksgiving 2016, "hundreds of our neighborhood customers have thanked us over and over, especially in this pandemic, that they did not have to walk over two miles to a 'real' grocery store to get meats, vegetables and other foods," Dorrell wrote. "The experiment not only is working, but has become a model for other cities."

A celebration will take place in about two weeks, and Jubilee will provide 150 turkey meals to community members through designated vouchers. Dorrell said donations from churches, businesses and individuals make it possible.

Jubilee is a nonprofit and depends on financial gifts to cover 10% to 15% of expenses. Dorrell said he plans another round of offering symbolic "Oasis Stocks" for $25 per share to keep the full-line grocery store on solid ground.

"While these 'shares' are not worth anything on Wall Street, they are really valuable on Colcord and North 15th," Dorrell wrote. "They are a statement to our neighbors that you care enough to invest in under-resourced neighborhoods so they, too, can eat healthy foods."