Mike Copeland: Waco hotel prices; Health director presentation; Bitty & Beau's Coffee; Work at 25th, Bosque

An overnight hotel stay in Waco is the third-costliest among 30 metro areas in Texas, according to CheapHotels.org, which conducted a survey.

Coastal city Corpus Christi topped the list, posting a per-night average of $105 for the most expensive rooms available. El Paso ranked second at $102, and Waco, which CheapHotels.org labeled the "McLennan County seat," ranked third at an even $100 — pricier than Austin's $98, Dallas and Fort Worth's $94 apiece, Houston's $80, San Antonio's $77 and Arlington's $75, among Texas' largest metro areas.

The survey relied on average rates established in March for the cheapest available double rooms at hotels rated three-star or better.

"Rates were established in end-March based on research conducted on the hotel comparison website Kayak," spokesperson Charlotte Smith said in a press release.

Smith said lodging rates statewide are lower than 2019, and the Texas oil patch has been hardest hit, with overnight rates in Odessa, for example, the lowest statewide at $59.