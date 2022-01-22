Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup

Waco's jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.
Nearly 5,000 more locals living in Falls and McLennan counties held jobs in December than in December the previous year, according to figures the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. The jobless rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area slipped to 3.5% last month, down from 3.9% in November and well below the 5.6% in December a year earlier.
Texas' jobless rate in December slipped to 4.3%, non-seasonally adjusted. The state has added 694,000 jobs the past year.
Locals in November limbered up for a holiday spending spree. The Texas Comptroller's Office sent Waco a sales tax rebate of $4.5 million in January, reflecting retail sales in November and reported in December.
That is 36% more than the $3.3 million rebate in January last year.
Harbor Freight opening
Harbor Freight Tools will open a new Bellmead store the morning of Feb. 5, a Saturday, the California-based company announced. Located at 1000 N. Loop 340, this is the 103rd Harbor Freight store in Texas. It will employ about 30 people and operate seven days a week, according to a press release.
"At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price," store manager Steven Riley said in the press release. The chain's typical 15,000-square-foot store sells automotive, air and power tools, hand tools, shop equipment, generators and welding supplies.
Harbor Freight has another store at 3902 Bosque Blvd.
Airport terminal renovation
A building permit valued at $2.45 million has been issued to renovate the Waco Regional Airport interior, providing a fresh look to a building sans new stylistic flourishes since 1999. The project goes beyond new walls, floors and ceilings to include amenities such as a lounge and children's area, art pieces, a "welcome lane," millwork and fresh finishes.
The total price should approach $3 million, with COVID-19 relief funding covering $2.5 million, and airport cash reserves contributing $442,000.
New Girl Scout cookie
It is called Adventurefuls, and it is the Girl Scouts' new flavor as cookie-selling season commences. A press release describes it as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite." Must be quite a cookie.
Girl Scouts of Central Texas is doing what it can to assist members selling cookies during the continuing pandemic. Some Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but others will opt for virtual options, the press release says.
Scouts this year can qualify for new Cookie Business badges.
Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to get more details.
New Tex-Mex restaurant
Vacant again is the former Case Ole and Shaking Seafood & Wings location at 414 North Valley Mills Drive, near the Tractor Supply parking lot.
The building is getting a fresh coat of paint, and soon will be occupied by another Tex-Mex restaurant, the name yet to be determined, said real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is listing the property.
Bull Durham building
Hoping to take advantage of a hot East Waco market, the old Bull Durham building at 401 Elm Ave. is for sale. Real estate agent Gregg Glime is listing the 4,500-square-foot structure, which has seen better days and is showing its age, having been built in 1925. Its brick facade faded a long time ago, and the exterior walls are bolstered by steel supports anchored to the ground.
But it covers nearly half-an-acre on a street that is coming alive with public and private improvements and investment. Glime's flyer highlights Bull Durham's proximity to a $700 million riverfront development to include a new $185 million basketball arena for Baylor University.
Glime will share the Bull Durham asking price with serious prospects.
Texas Retina Associates
Ground has broken for Texas Retina Associates' new home at 203 Archway Drive in Woodway's West Highway 84 corridor. Mazanec Construction will build the 8,000-square-foot facility where ophthalmologists treat diseases of the retina and vitreous, according to a press release.
"The clinic will feature a very contemporary design incorporating a combination of brick, metal panels, wood veneer and stone," the press release says.
The Texas Retina Associates facility is scheduled to open in the fall.
TSTC donation
The Gene Haas Foundation has a soft spot for people who work hard with their hands. It has donated $80,000 to six Texas State Technical College campuses, including Waco's, to support their precision machining technology program.
Waco's TSTC location gets the largest check of $20,000.
All six campuses offer an associate's degree in precision machining technology, and a certificate of completion in machining. The Waco campus also offers an occupational skills award in basic machining.
"This has a huge impact, as many of these students are still experiencing tough times due to COVID-related issues," Rusty Hicks, the TSTC Foundation's corporate development officer for North Texas, said in a press release.
The Gene Haas Foundation provides equipment to train students, underwrites scholarships and hires TSTC graduates.
Building permit roundup
Quite a few intriguing building permits were issued in recent weeks. Mazanec Construction secured one to make "alterations" to Ridgewood County Club, while Shipp Belting on Industrial Drive wants to enlarge its warehouse.
A $1.7 million Watershed Car Wash is planned at 708 N. Ninth St., which is Ninth Street and Waco Drive. Watershed also operates a location at Valley Mills Drive and Speight Avenue in South Waco. Up the street, at New Road and Speight Avenue, O-So Clean Car Wash is under construction. It is near Waco ISD stadium, Cinemark movie theater and QuikTrip convenience store.