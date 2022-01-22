Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup

Waco's jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.

Nearly 5,000 more locals living in Falls and McLennan counties held jobs in December than in December the previous year, according to figures the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. The jobless rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area slipped to 3.5% last month, down from 3.9% in November and well below the 5.6% in December a year earlier.

Texas' jobless rate in December slipped to 4.3%, non-seasonally adjusted. The state has added 694,000 jobs the past year.

Locals in November limbered up for a holiday spending spree. The Texas Comptroller's Office sent Waco a sales tax rebate of $4.5 million in January, reflecting retail sales in November and reported in December.

That is 36% more than the $3.3 million rebate in January last year.

Harbor Freight opening

Harbor Freight Tools will open a new Bellmead store the morning of Feb. 5, a Saturday, the California-based company announced. Located at 1000 N. Loop 340, this is the 103rd Harbor Freight store in Texas. It will employ about 30 people and operate seven days a week, according to a press release.