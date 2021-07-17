Mike Copeland: Waco mayor, manager on Texas CEO cover; Hippodrome space for lease; Sistahs Couture

Gracing the cover of June's Texas CEO Magazine are two Waco leaders who talk about downtown, Magnolia Market, Amazon, Topgolf, February's ice storm and momentum that has captured the public's attention and imagination.
"Like a lot of people, Dillon Meek and Bradley Ford are bullish on the future of Waco," the introduction says. "As mayor and city manager, respectively, of one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, Meek and Ford have operated as a team since fall of 2020 to continue Waco's momentum in a smart way. For them, growth is good — but it needs to happen in a way that serves everyone in the community, and without overwhelming the city's infrastructure."
Meek said, "A lot of the growth is because of our geographic location. The Texas population is growing at a rate of nearly 800 to 1,300 per day. A lot of people moving to Texas are going to the big metros, but Waco being on I-35, halfway between DFW and Austin, is attracting plenty of them. Waco is also more affordable than some larger urban areas, and there's a rich quality of life here. It's a very rich community in terms of its values."
Ford said, "We feel like Waco is punching above its weight class. Last year, we had over $400 million in industrial investment, our best year on record. We think we're going to do better this year. We want to drive that sector forward without leaving out small business. … On calls with bond rating agencies, we no longer have to educate them on Waco. They know Amazon's coming. They know Topgolf is building its new prototype here. They know about Chip and Joanna," Waco's power couple, the Gaineses, the force behind Magnolia.
It is a great read available at texasceomagazine.com.
Bloom Waco move
Jenny Passavant and Lindsay Page have outgrown their space on Washington Avenue and have relocated their Bloom Waco shop to 1020 Franklin Ave., according to a press release announcing a recent grand reopening.
Bloom Waco offers "100% locally grown florals and greenery for every occasion," according to the press release. After starting with a booth at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, the duo opened their initial storefront in a 400-square-foot space late last year.
Cargill deli slicing
Waco's Cargill Meat Solutions plant on Gholson Road will spend $10.75 million on capital improvements the next five years to add a new deli slice production line, the company and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce reported.
The expansion will lead to the creation of 125 new jobs.
Also, the Sanderson Farms poultry processing plant on Aviation Parkway announced it is hiring about 100 people to staff its growing operation.
Hippodrome space for lease
Owners of the Waco Hippodrome at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue went public Friday with an offer to lease out sections of the property.
The Hippodrome went into partial hibernation during the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Shane Turner pulling the plug on first-run movies and shutting down the dining and drinking venues. With the pandemic waning, though threatening a resurgence, the Hippodrome beginning Thursday will host the Deep in the Heart Film Festival. It continues to host live shows, primarily concerts.
But Turner and his Turner Behringer Commercial also are giving the public a shot at starring in their own shows. He is offering for lease four spaces in the Hippodrome, including three restaurant spaces and one flex space, spokesperson Gage Nugent said in a press release.
Properties available include a 3,600-square-foot restaurant and bar with outdoor seating; a 1,450-square-foot bar and lounge on the second floor outside the primary theater; a 2,040-square-foot flexible space on the second floor with collapsible walls; and a 2,351-square-foot rooftop restaurant and bar with outdoor seating, according to the press release.
"At this time we do have a few prospects we are speaking with about the space, but we do not currently have a square-footage rate. That is something we are working on putting together," Nugent said in an email.
Sistahs Couture at Richland Mall
Owners Angela Akindotun and Regina Medley opened Sistahs Couture Boutique in Richland Mall on Saturday. It occupies about 1,400 square feet in the former Lady Foot Locker space there.
"Sistahs is home to 'The $5 Jewelry Room' and offering the latest diverse fashions for women of all ages," according to a press release announcing the opening. "They strive in listening to what their shopper wants and likes."