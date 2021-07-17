Mike Copeland: Waco mayor, manager on Texas CEO cover; Hippodrome space for lease; Sistahs Couture

Gracing the cover of June's Texas CEO Magazine are two Waco leaders who talk about downtown, Magnolia Market, Amazon, Topgolf, February's ice storm and momentum that has captured the public's attention and imagination.

"Like a lot of people, Dillon Meek and Bradley Ford are bullish on the future of Waco," the introduction says. "As mayor and city manager, respectively, of one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, Meek and Ford have operated as a team since fall of 2020 to continue Waco's momentum in a smart way. For them, growth is good — but it needs to happen in a way that serves everyone in the community, and without overwhelming the city's infrastructure."

Meek said, "A lot of the growth is because of our geographic location. The Texas population is growing at a rate of nearly 800 to 1,300 per day. A lot of people moving to Texas are going to the big metros, but Waco being on I-35, halfway between DFW and Austin, is attracting plenty of them. Waco is also more affordable than some larger urban areas, and there's a rich quality of life here. It's a very rich community in terms of its values."