Mike Copeland: Waco trails in home ownership; $1.5 million Baylor gift; Building permits; Paul Tyson bids

RENTCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, lists Waco among the cities to make the switch "from a renter to a homeowner majority in the last decade." Its press release includes a graph revealing that Waco barely slipped over the 50% dividing line, the only Texas city to make the transition.

Others on the list include the California cities of Oxnard, San Bernardino, Sacramento and Escondido, and a handful of major metropolitan areas that include Chicago, Reno, Baltimore and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Renters became a majority in 23 cities the past decade, "including urban hotspots such as Seattle, Memphis and Pittsburgh," according to RENTCafe.com.

Waco Tours

Waco Tours is offering "Christmas Party on Wheels" during the holidays, making available its 13-passenger Mercedes-Benz vans for holiday outings.

The cost is $600 per van, and tours last 2-to-2.5 hours, according to a press release. Larger groups may reserve multiple vans. Additional time is allowed for group activities and dinner at the rate of $175 per hour.

The service is available evenings from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19.