Mike Copeland: Waco wage survey; Sessions to speak; Black Friday season; Pappasito's rumor untrue

How much do you pay your employees? That is what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce wants to know, and to that end, it has hired Baylor University to conduct a wage and benefits survey of area companies, a process repeated every two years.
"This is a completely confidential report," according to a press release, which says the chamber will have no access to the information provided, and the participating companies will not be identified.
Kris Collins, the chamber's industry recruiter, said the results will help serve local companies and prospects considering Waco for new facilities. The online survey ends Dec. 15, and companies participating will have free access to the results. Non-participants wanting a copy must pay $100.
Chamber's State of the Nation
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, whose congressional district includes Waco, will speak at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's State of the Nation lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Baylor Club.
The event is open to members and non-members of the Waco chamber. Registration is required at business.wacochamber.com/events by Dec. 7. For more information, call Alivia Zepeda at 254-757-5617.
Building permit roundup
The Tractor Supply store at 300 N. Valley Mills Drive is getting a new look, having secured a permit valued at $650,000 for an interior remodel and the addition of an exterior greenhouse, according to information provided by the local office of Associated General Contractors of America.
Another permit allows a two-tenant building at 1000 N. Robinson Drive, with Marco's Pizza filling one space and another awaiting finish-out.
Insurance convention
A sea of pickup trucks covered the Waco Convention Center parking lot a few days last week, prompting puzzlement among several who work, dine and shop at RiverSquare Center, home now to the Tribune-Herald.
Carla Pendegraft solved the mystery, as she often does. The marketer for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau said 850 statewide agents and agency managers representing Texas Farm Bureau Insurance met in Waco.
Topics included underwriting, claims, member benefits and more. Must have been a stem-winder.
Gas prices
Travelers may get a break at the pump during the Thanksgiving holidays. AAA Texas reported Thursday the statewide average for regular unleaded gasoline dipped by 4 cents, to $3.03, during the previous week.
But it remains a turkey of a driving season, with motorists paying $1.23 more per gallon than at this time last year, when the pandemic limited driving options. Travelers nationwide are paying $3.41 on average.
Driving around Waco last week, $2.82 per gallon appeared to be the price of choice for regular unleaded among many petroleum retailers.
AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel over the Thanksgiving break. It said Americans stayed home in droves during last year's festivities, but the COVID-19 vaccine's impact on the pandemic has put millions back on the road. The increase in demand "comes as the world reopens and has led to higher crude oil prices and furthermore higher retail gasoline prices for much of 2021," AAA reported.
Crude oil prices have dipped recently due to renewed COVID-19-related lockdowns in Europe that will slow demand. The Biden administration, meanwhile, asked that China, Japan and South Korea release strategic oil reserves, according to AAA Texas. It is too early to say if oil prices will continue falling leading into the Thanksgiving travel period, AAA reported.
Black Friday season
Black Friday arrives this week, the day after Thanksgiving. Once upon a time it was considered the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, but no longer. Who remembers long lines forming before dark outside retailers that tried to outdo each other with their gifts and giveaways to early arrivals?
"Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween," National Retail Federation President Matthew Shay said in a press release. "NRF is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early, but retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand."
But what about those cargo ships and containers lounging like beached whales off the California coastline? News reports say big retailers such as Target and Walmart are taking steps to retrieve goods, including dispatching their own boats to the scene, hiring additional staffers to lend a hand, diverting traffic to less crowded ports and booking airfreight.
The National Retail Federation polled people on what they intend to buy this holiday season. Clothing continued to top the list, expected to be given by 53% of shoppers, followed by gift cards at 46%; toys at 39%; books, music, movies or video games at 35%; and food or candy at 31% as the top five categories.
The survey found 30 million people plan to shop either in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58 million on Small Business Saturday, 31 million on Sunday and 62 million on Cyber Monday.
Pappasito's rumor untrue
I received an email recently from someone who knows someone involved in construction at New Road and Interstate 35, where Cinemark and Topgolf have opened and Main Event and several restaurants are on the way, which will be followed later by apartments.
It seems word is getting around that Pappasito's Cantina will build there, meaning nirvana for locals who have dreamt of its arrival.