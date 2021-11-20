Mike Copeland: Waco wage survey; Sessions to speak; Black Friday season; Pappasito's rumor untrue

How much do you pay your employees? That is what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce wants to know, and to that end, it has hired Baylor University to conduct a wage and benefits survey of area companies, a process repeated every two years.

"This is a completely confidential report," according to a press release, which says the chamber will have no access to the information provided, and the participating companies will not be identified.

Kris Collins, the chamber's industry recruiter, said the results will help serve local companies and prospects considering Waco for new facilities. The online survey ends Dec. 15, and companies participating will have free access to the results. Non-participants wanting a copy must pay $100.

Chamber's State of the Nation

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, whose congressional district includes Waco, will speak at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's State of the Nation lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Baylor Club.

The event is open to members and non-members of the Waco chamber. Registration is required at business.wacochamber.com/events by Dec. 7. For more information, call Alivia Zepeda at 254-757-5617.

