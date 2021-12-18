Mike Copeland: Waco zoo ranks in top 50; Convention Center turns 50; Inflation analysis; Unemployment dips

Tours of the space are being offered now. A public happy hour is scheduled Jan. 20 to introduce 25N Coworking to the community.

Convention Center turns 50

The Waco Convention Center turns 50 years old in 2022, and management is asking the public to comment on what it has meant to them.

"Nearly everyone in Waco has attended an event at the Waco Convention Center at some point in their life," the convention center website says. "We invite you to share your memories and photos of your special events."

Submissions can be made at wacocc.com/share-your-memories. A come-and-go reception is scheduled 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Remarks and a presentation are set for 4 p.m.

Unemployment rate dips

Waco is joining Texas in creating jobs it lost during the worst of COVID-19. The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan County, saw its jobless rate dip to 3.9% in November, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday. That is down from 4.1% in October and 5.6% in November last year. An estimated 127,300 people are employed in the Waco metro area, well above the 121,700 in November last year.