Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook

Waco's lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm.

Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well on the community. First, Waco and Laredo tied for first in hotel occupancy at 67.3%. The new Pivovar hotel at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue downtown ranked No. 1 statewide among new and independently owned hotels, with Source Strategies applying the REVPAR standard, or revenue per available room per day. Pivovar, which has been open four quarters, also features a Czech-themed bakery, restaurant and on-site brewery. Guests in its 28 rooms may take beer baths if they wish.

Pivovar's REVPAR during the third quarter was $134.33.

Staybridge Suites Waco South, located at 205 Colonnade Parkway in Woodway, ranked third among new hotels in the "suites" category, its REVPAR increasing from $70 in the third quarter last year to $106 during the third quarter this year, according to Source Strategies.

Finally, Source Strategies ranked the top 500 hotels in Texas based strictly on REVPAR performance. Tru by Hilton Waco South, located in Central Texas Marketplace, placed 116, the highest among local properties. Its REVPAR moved from $98 to $147 year over year. The 111-room Hotel Indigo ranked 142, its revenue per available room reaching $139.

At 209 was the Waco Hilton downtown, rising from $114 to $126 year over year. Hilton Garden Inn, 5800 Legends Lake Parkway, ranked 301, improving from $96 to $115. Staybridge Suites Waco South claimed spot number 412. Courtyard by Marriott, located on Washington Avenue near the Waco Convention Center, reached 440, its REVPAR pegging $104.

For comparison, the 54-room Commodore Perry Estate in Austin ranked No. 1 with a REVPAR during quarter three of $402.

King Noodle

Move over, Mama Fu's, make way for King Noodle.

The latter is remodeling space at 1230 N. Valley Mills Drive, the former home to Mama Fu's Asian Restaurant, in pursuit of an opening. The local Associated General Contractors of America office reported a permit has been issued.

Actually, that address is a retail strip where Mama Fu's once operated before closing. King Noodle will take over the vacancy left when The Catch lifted anchor. It once enjoyed popularity as a seafood restaurant.

Few details have emerged about plans for the operation bound for North Valley Mills Drive, but a Google search reveals several restaurants specializing in Asian cuisine with a King Noodle moniker, including in Killeen and Temple.

Gas prices

Higher gas prices are arriving with the new year.

Auto club AAA Texas reported the statewide average for regular unleaded jumped 13 cents, to $2.75, during the week ending Thursday. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $3.25 on average, while those in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.60 per gallon, according to AAA.

Waco saw its average jump 18 cents, to $2.69 per gallon, during the testing period, though some locations are advertising prices closer to $3 a gallon.

"Prices for a barrel of crude oil increased from the lower $70s to around $80 just a few days ago," according to a AAA Texas press release. "Other factors impacting fuel prices likely include the cold weather snap over the weekend which analysts suggest could temporarily impact fuel deliveries as well as refinery operations. Ultimately, retailers set the final price of a gallon of gas.

"However, the upward trend may be short-lived as crude oil futures have been pointing down the past couple of days on news of COVID cases increasing in China. China is the world's biggest importer of oil."

Gloom in real estate outlook

The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University has released an article on its 2023 economic forecast for the state, and some predictions paint a gloomy picture.

It says inflation likely will stay elevated through 2023, that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates to "attempt to rein in inflation," but success will not come "immediately and completely."

"If a recession occurs, consumer prices would fall faster than otherwise due to a lack of consumer demand related to a loss in consumer income," according to the report.

Texas has more than recovered jobs lost during COVID-19, but job growth will moderate.

The center's researchers also reported growth in home prices and single-family rental rates was "never sustainable and would have been forecast to slow even in the absence of other headwinds." Prices and rental rates could "turn negative on a year-over-year basis."

"Existing-home sales will likely be lower in 2023 than they were in 2022," the report says. "Elevated mortgage rates combined with elevated asking prices will slow sales even as price growth moderates."

Researchers expect oil to average between $80 and $100 per barrel during the year ahead.

"The global response to Russia's war on Ukraine will play a large role in the path oil takes as well as any decision by OPEC," the report says.