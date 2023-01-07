Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update

Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners.

The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's and P.F. Chang's, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.

"The restaurant will feature a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu to complement its robust menu where seafood is the star," a press release says. "Customers will also find fresh seafood specials on the restaurant's chalkboard. Features on the chalkboard are unique to each Fish City Grill location and change twice each day."

Waco's is the 21st restaurant in the chain founded by Bill and Lovett Bayne in 1995. It has locations in Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.

Fish City Grill engages in what it calls its First Tuesday project, selecting a local charity to receive 15% of sales the first Tuesday of each month. It has identified Habitat for Humanity as its beneficiary Feb. 7.

Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone, a growing chain that dotes on the virtues of stretching, has taken out a permit valued at $125,000 to finish out space at 2816 Marketplace Drive, at Central Texas Marketplace.

The Stretch Zone website says the company was founded in Miami, Florida, in 2004 by Jorden Gold.

"Far more than just a warm-up exercise, the Stretch Zone Method takes stretching to an entirely new level," it says. "Routine professional stretching can have an incredible impact on your overall health, prevent injuries, increase recovery, and enhance everyday performance."

A timeline shows that in 2006, a training manual was completed and certification classes began "around the world from New York to Italy to Seoul, South Korea." It says the Stretch Zone system in 2014 began appearing in upscale Miami-area hotels including the Fontainebleau and the PGA National Resort & Spa. Franchising began in 2015.

MidTex Farm & Ranch

No entrance fee is required, and boots, flannel shirts and Western hats are optional at the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at the Base building on the Heart O' Texas Fairgrounds.

"Visitors to the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will have the opportunity to see the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and ag-related services and technologies from MidTex's more than 45 exhibitors," an event press release says.

Serious attendees can avail themselves of classes about beef, cotton, rural land management, grain and more from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service of McLennan County.

An event schedule is available at wacochamber.com/MidTex. Questions about class registration should be addressed to candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Dichotomy remodel

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits has closed, but only temporarily. The purveyor of hot and cold drinks says on its Facebook page that remodeling continues at 508 Austin Ave., where it dispenses liquid goodies. Dichotomy expects to reopen "after the end of the month."

"The shop may be closed while we remodel, but we are still hard at work furthering our coffee education with our partners at @apexcoffeeroasters (Apex Coffee Roasters)," a post says.

A photo with the post appears to show employees gathered for a coffee-tasting setup with several varieties of coffee beans from the specialty roaster that supplies the shop, and shares the same owner.

"We can't wait for you to see the new us," another post proclaims.

Huaco Eatery standalone

Huaco Eatery, a longtime occupant of the Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, is opening its own sit-down location in the former Honky Tonk Kid barbecue spot at Mary Avenue and University Parks Drive.

Crews were installing a sign Friday outside Huaco Eatery, Mexican Cuisine & Bar. Someone who identified himself as manager said the new location is scheduled to open Jan. 16. Its presence in Union Hall will remain.

Huaco Eatery offers a menu featuring Mexican dishes and seasonal specials. Samples include flautas, tostaditos from the sea, quesadillas and churros. A holiday treat was pozole, a spicy Mexican soup.

S2A Modular permit

Some may have wondered if California-based S2A Modular changed its mind about placing a factory in Waco. It held a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2021 and proceeded with site preparation, but actual construction went unseen. The company initially said it hoped to start producing homes in Waco by June 2022.

But Bobby Horner in Waco's inspection services department said S2A on Sept. 20 secured a permit valued at $4 million to place a 102,245-square-foot manufacturing plant on Exchange Parkway, near Loop 340.

This perhaps is S2A's first installment, as a press release issued in 2021 said the Megafactory would include 10 structures totaling 240,000 square feet. The complex would employ 250 and produce homes in assembly-line style. The company would serve as its own general contractor, while subcontracting other tasks, including Mitchell Construction's land clearing.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bad news on the retailing front, as financially troubled Bed Bath & Beyond announced Thursday "there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," and it is considering a bankruptcy filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond occupies space at Central Texas Marketplace, the shopping center bounded by Loop 340, Interstate 35 and Bagby Avenue.