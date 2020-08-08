Mike Copeland: Walmart drive-in movies; Magnolia Market updates; Brookshire curbside; Lula Jane's award

Lights, camera, action. Walmart is getting into the movie business. It has chosen 160 stores across the country where visitors can watch drive-in flicks from the comfort of their vehicles at no charge.

The Walmart locations at Franklin Avenue and New Road and on the Interstate 35 frontage road in Bellmead made the director's cut.

The promotion will feature 320 showings of popular movies from Friday through Oct. 21. Most Waco-area showings will take place late this month or early next month, spokesperson Claire Post said.

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories," Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside wrote in a press release. "The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve."

Attendance is free, but tickets must be secured beforehand. Visitors will view the films from their vehicles positioned in parking lots around the stores. Movie audio will be transmitted through car radios.