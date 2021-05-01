Mike Copeland: Walmart's local energy; Lacy named to HOF; McAlister's remodel; Woodway Family Center; River Square progress; Slim Chickens

The Tribune-Herald has moved here from its 70-year home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue, and an adjustment period has begun. Power saws and nail guns create a racket, as crews diligently install new wooden flooring on the third floor and elsewhere. The ice storm in February burst pipes, the spewing liquid inflicting heavy damage throughout. With repairs and remodeling in full swing, and with nooks and crannies blocked off here and there, the search for a restroom or water fountain can prove daunting.

A well-placed source who shared with me an elevator ride said the project may conclude by June 1. Until further notice, Spice Village's shops will function at 924 Austin Ave.

New chamber faces

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce cast its net well beyond Central Texas in hiring Houston's Alivia Zepeda and San Antonio's Ricky Vasquez.

Zepeda, who graduated from Baylor University with a degree in anthropology and forensic science, is the chamber's new resource development manager, "with a focus on membership," according to a chamber news release.

Vasquez, who graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a degree in sport, event and tourism management, was hired in April as the chamber's new director of signature events, the chamber announced.