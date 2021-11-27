Mike Copeland: Willie's Grill & Icehouse on the way; Bird-Kultgen turns 85; Turner Behringer in Temple

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home has announced it will hire Bill Coleman as a funeral director. Coleman previously served as a director at Lake Shore Funeral Home, and once left the industry to join his family's business, Coleman Autoplex in Gatesville, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey financial officer Mike Lednicky said.

Also, Joshua Nathaniel Blake, affiliated with Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, has been chosen president of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, an Illinois-based organization representing the industry. Blake, from Waco, is the youngest president in the organization's history, and an alumnus of the Selected Leadership Academy.

Bird-Kultgen Ford turns 85

Waco's Bird-Kultgen Ford, a dealership founded in 1936 by Jack Kultgen and Arthur Bird, turns 85 this year. A press release from owners Claire McDonald and Mark Stewart contains interesting, Ford-centric tidbits noting the highs shared by dealership and brand.

The original Bird-Kultgen store opened downtown on Fifth Street. It moved to a second location in 1947, still downtown, which "became one of the first buildings in Waco to offer air conditioning." The business in 1992 relocated from downtown to West Loop 340, a decision some might say inspired a collective move that produced Waco's "Motor Mile," as one dealership after another followed Bird-Kultgen westward.