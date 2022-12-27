More development could join Waco housing for veterans bound for Gholson Road

Developer Brenner Campbell, a Baylor University graduate completing an Air Force assignment in Clovis, New Mexico, has spent about $42 million on projects in his adopted hometown of Waco. He is willing to spend more at Gholson Road and Herring Avenue, where machines are clearing underbrush.

Campbell said by phone Tuesday he has something special planned at that location, but he is not poised to proceed with a groundbreaking ceremony. Tree removal and brush disposal serve a more practical purpose.

"I'm getting it cleaned up. There is a lot of underbrush, and people have been dumping trash there," said Campbell, a longtime Air Force chaplain who has left active duty and hopes to join the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve. He is wrapping up work on an apartment complex in Clovis, New Mexico, home to Cannon Air Force Base and his last active duty assignment.

Then it is probably home to Waco, where he has relatives and friends cultivated during an 18-year stay in an otherwise map-hopping life with the military. He said details and his future rest with the Lord.

Campbell said he has owned the 36 acres at Gholson Road and Herring Avenue more than a decade. It is the last of his Waco property holdings, which is not to suggest he would not acquire more. He has the land listed for sale at $1.1 million, with Kelly Realtors' Michael Taylor serving as listing agent.

But deals already in the pipeline may pull rank on other negotiations.

North Carolina-based Blue Ridge Atlantic Development proposes building there an 84-unit complex called Gholson Street Housing that would give priority to military veterans. Boards of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. voted in October to back the venture. Their support means the project would pay no property taxes and could sell federal tax credits to investors, pending approval at the state and federal level.

Campbell has agreed to sell Blue Ridge Atlantic Development 10 acres from the 36-acre tract, but Taylor said negotiations and hurdles remain.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs must approve the deal before it moves forward, Waco Housing Authority President Milet Hopping said.

Hopping said in October that residents could expect to pay $700 to $800 a month if their income falls between 30% and 80% of the $74,200 family median income locally. Income limits vary with the number of people in a household. She said residents with incomes closer to 30% may receive rent vouchers.

Hopping told the Tribune-Herald the Gholson Street complex "is meant to be a place to heal," and will include a workout area, space where doctors and nurses may conduct interviews, counseling rooms, and possibly areas where veterans and their loved ones receive financial guidance. Each unit will have a separate bedroom, living area, kitchen and bathroom.

A groundbreaking could take place in early 2024, Hopping said earlier this year.

That would leave Campbell about 25 acres remaining to work with. He said his affinity for veterans and their needs may come into play.

"It will be something nice. My other projects would suggest I don't do junk," said Campbell, whose projects include the Lakes at University Parks, a planned unit development across 150 acres in South Waco; The Outlook, an upscale senior living community on University Parks Drive; and Truett Village, apartments aimed at Baylor University graduate students.