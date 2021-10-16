More to follow Waco Riverfront apartments, townhomes taking shape

A $20 million commitment in Tax Increment Financing Zone proceeds greased the skids for Brazos Riverfront.

"The goal is to create a walkable destination that draws the entire community. Restaurants anchor that approach, and we're actively working on that. We've had discussions with about 20, as we refine our plan," Rutherford said. "We have an overall master plan looking at about six restaurants. They will arrive all in the due course of natural phasing, in multiple buildings."

Rutherford said Catalyst's quest for dining options will go beyond scouting concepts with no local presence, focusing instead on experience.

"Oftentimes real estate developers view lease parcels as some kind of commodity," Rutherford said. "We see them as amenities driving interest in the neighborhood. We are careful in our curating. The question is not whether this is or is not a national brand, but what it brings to the equation. How do they operate? What success have they had? How do they fit in?"

At least two restaurants will afford front-row waterfront dining.

"They will have large outdoor decks," Rutherford said. "Imagine on gameday, being able to go there and look at the stadium. That's unique in Texas. I can't think of another place like it. It's the crown jewel of what we're delivering."