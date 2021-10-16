More to follow Waco Riverfront apartments, townhomes taking shape

Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces sprawling across several blocks. But down the road will come a high-rise hotel, six restaurants and parking spaces high and low.
Catalyst Urban Development is going to town on its $100 million, 16-acre multi-phase Brazos Riverfront development. Seniors, young professionals, small families, whatever the living unit, will become neighbors occupying apartments and townhomes. They may live and work in the same building, visit restaurants and shops within their "urban space," and watch the hotel fill on Baylor University football weekends.
The process has begun, and there is no turning back, said Harvard University graduate Paris Rutherford, whose Dallas-area company views Waco's downtown riverfront as prime real estate deserving special treatment. Catalyst Urban Development strives to create "Great Places as defined by the quality of experience, market appeal, and economic return our communities deliver," according to its website. Waco, specifically the land hugging Lake Brazos near Interstate 35, McLane Stadium and downtown, makes the grade, Rutherford said by phone.
Which is why Brazos Riverfront may join Las Colinas Station in Irving, Burnett Lofts in Fort Worth and 101 Center in Arlington, among others, in Catalyst's $5 billion portfolio of mixed-use and multifamily developments.
A $20 million commitment in Tax Increment Financing Zone proceeds greased the skids for Brazos Riverfront.
"The goal is to create a walkable destination that draws the entire community. Restaurants anchor that approach, and we're actively working on that. We've had discussions with about 20, as we refine our plan," Rutherford said. "We have an overall master plan looking at about six restaurants. They will arrive all in the due course of natural phasing, in multiple buildings."
Rutherford said Catalyst's quest for dining options will go beyond scouting concepts with no local presence, focusing instead on experience.
"Oftentimes real estate developers view lease parcels as some kind of commodity," Rutherford said. "We see them as amenities driving interest in the neighborhood. We are careful in our curating. The question is not whether this is or is not a national brand, but what it brings to the equation. How do they operate? What success have they had? How do they fit in?"
At least two restaurants will afford front-row waterfront dining.
"They will have large outdoor decks," Rutherford said. "Imagine on gameday, being able to go there and look at the stadium. That's unique in Texas. I can't think of another place like it. It's the crown jewel of what we're delivering."
First, however, general contractor Links Construction must apply finishing touches to residential lease space totaling about 300,000 square feet. Catalyst Urban Development also agreed to install water, sewer and wastewater infrastructure, paid for by part of its TIF grant, on the city-owned waterfront land it is leasing.
All is taking shape under the gaze of city management.
"Any time you build multimillion dollars of streets, sewer and water, as well as the farmers market improvements, we want to make sure it's done to our specifications," then deputy city manager, now City Manager Bradley Ford said when construction started last year. "That's going to involve a third-party construction manager we're going to employ."
Kent George, Waco's economic development manager, said he has not heard of any deviation from what Catalyst laid out in the beginning.
Work on the sweeping Brazos Riverfront project, formerly known as the Brazos Promenade, began in May 2020, not long after COVID-19 launched its attack on Central Texas. Rutherford said experience suggests each of Brazos Riverfront's three phases would take two years to complete. He opined phases two and three may go faster than first believed. The first phase includes the housing component and one restaurant. Preleasing will start in December.
Prior to formal construction beginning, crews cleaned trash and debris from the riverfront and demolished a disused Waco Fire Department training tower. The Waco Downtown Farmers Market relocated from near Lake Brazos to a lot across Washington Avenue from the McLennan County Courthouse, though making the riverside spot available for the farmers market to return was a city-imposed condition of making the land available for development.
Now apartments and townhomes rise for blocks near University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue. Rutherford speaks with pride and confidence in the units, saying, "We will offer the best residences for lease in the city, considering the finishes, the amenities, the large windows, which are astounding. Each unit will have a wonderful view."
"Unlike other companies, we don't have a target market. We're not going after a sliver. We're open to the entire community, though people will have to qualify," Rutherford said. "We will have a blend of age: young professionals, seniors, small families, divorced families. That's what makes us great. We expect strong demand. We're bullish on demand. That's why we're there."
He said Catalyst is not yet prepared to divulge lease rates.
"There will be a range of prices offering flexibility. A young professional's needs are different from those of a senior, who may need more conveniences," Rutherford said. "There will be three-story townhomes overlooking a park, with tuck-under garages. Those are phenomenal. There will be one-and-two-bedroom studio apartments. There will be townhomes overlooking a main courtyard. We'll hit a lot of buttons."
Parking does not drive a development but is an amenity users feel strongly about, he said. The rule of thumb is one parking space per bedroom, "but we'll have far more than that." He described a scenario featuring varied parking options in the mixed-use development. It will include on-street, elevated, surface, public, hotel exclusive, private, reserved and non-reserved parking.
Plant and tree "islands" will dot lots dedicated to public parking, and valet parking will serve those leaving the maneuvering to others, Rutherford said.
Between Franklin Avenue and Interstate 35 along University Parks Drive, new landscaping and dedicated lanes should prove attractive and functional in linking Brazos Riverfront's segments, he said.
Rutherford said the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be welcome to return when progress allows, and it will have new lighting, benches, special paving and bike lanes in place when it does.
Downtown has seen a spurt of hotel development, including the recent groundbreaking on a 182-room AC Hotel by Marriott at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue that will include a parking garage and 17,000 square feet of retail space. But Rutherford said Catalyst is not second-guessing its decision to include a 12-story hotel in its Brazos Riverfront package.
"We're taking a long-term view on Waco, the market and the community," Rutherford said. "This location is unique in the state, as well as in Waco. We're not deterred short-term. We'll be cautious in our timing and delivery."
The project was first announced in December 2015. Much progress has been made even as Waco joined the nation in battling COVID-19, and the state continues widening Interstate 35 nearby at a cost of $341 million.