National survey: Waco among top 10 'emerging' housing markets in U.S.

Those in the business of building or selling homes in Greater Waco have been seeing it for months: homes selling above asking prices, or staying on the market for only days.
So they weren't surprised that the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently took notice, listing Waco a top 10 "emerging" housing market among 300 urban areas nationally.
"It's unprecedented. In my career, I've never seen anything like it," said Trammell Kelly, longtime Waco real estate agent specializing in residential sales. "If someone asks me, 'What's the market like?' I tell them if they have a house to sell, they can bank on making money. Inventories are low. Agents were accustomed to carrying lots of listings before all this. ... Now everything's sold. They're trying to find something to sell."
Waco finds itself mostly among midsize communities making the list, a product of the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Waco came in seventh, just behind Portland, Maine, and a notch ahead of Johnson City, Tennessee. Topping the list is Billings, Montana, population 181,723, while No. 20 belongs to Elizabethtown/Fort Knox, Kentucky.
The index, still in its infancy, identifies markets "that we believe will be good areas in which to purchase a home for homeowners and investors alike," said an explainer that accompanied last month's release of the report. "The index uses a slate of housing market, economic vitality, and quality of life metrics to surface emerging housing markets — areas that are expected to see home price growth and that offer attractive lifestyle amenities."
Home sales prices locally have steadily increased year-over-year, according to the Greater Waco Economic Index prepared by Karr Ingham of Amarillo, using sales figures gleaned from the Waco Multiple Listing Service.
Local agent Ashton Gustafson, citing MLS figures, said 377 homes changed hands in July. Demand is such that the average sales price was $303,665, about 1.1% more than the average asking price of $301,801. Homes that sold stayed on the market an average 22 days, said Gustafson.
In July last year, home sales totaled 429. The average listing price was $243,849, while the average sales price was $239,384, or 98%.
It's not unusual, said Kelly, to receive two to seven offers on a home hitting the market, to get cash offers and to get offers above the asking price.
Gustafson said homeowners apparently are getting the message now is the time to sell, if possible. A little more than a week ago, he said, there were 437 active listings on Multiple Listing Service, a 30% jump from a month earlier. Good news for those still seeking to buy as summer winds down.
The news release said metropolitan areas landing on the top 20 list of emerging markets have several things in common. They face supply challenges, as noted by Kelly, and home prices have more room to grow. Prices among the 20 increased 13.7% year over year compared with an 8.0% increase among all 300 areas evaluated, the release said.
"With limited supply and strong buyer demand, homes in these areas sell fast, in just 18 days versus 41 among all markets," said the release.
The high-ranking communities also tend to have lower jobless rates and shorter commute times. They also have more small businesses per capita, but weekly wages are about $40 lower on average than the total.
Brad Alford, a longtime local custom homebuilder, said he remains busy erecting homes across the area, in the Hidden Valley, Badger Ranch, Tanglewood and The Preserve subdivisions. He's seeing increased interest from the West Coast and from Houston, some of it generated by people with ties to Baylor University who want to retire in Central Texas.
Yes, he confirmed, he's building more homes priced at $1 million or more, saying the price surge is due to a variety of factors, including demand, supply costs and the price of lots, "that were once $55,000 but now $85,000." He said lumber prices are normalizing, but those for copper wiring, PVC piping, even garage doors, are continuing their upward creep.
Waco climbed from its 44th-place finish in the first Wall Street Journal/realtor.com index to seventh in the latest. On the flip side, Austin-Round Rock fell 33 spots, from No. 2 to No. 35. The news release accompanying the index noted that 13 markets fell out of the top 20 between release of the first and second index, "but didn't fall far."
Nine of the 13 are still within the top 50. Only Madison, Wisconsin, slipped out of the top 100, coming in at No. 114, according to the release.
Under its "Why Housing Matters" discussion, the release said, "As the U.S. continues to move past the disruption of the pandemic, households and businesses alike are searching for a new normal."
"While many are back to work on-location, some continue to have more flexibility around where they will work, making moves from one part of the country to another a possibility for more home searchers."
Kelly said he's not surprised at how well Waco performed.
"What's happening here is unbelievable, the industries that have announced they are coming here," Kelly said. "There's Amazon, then SpaceX announcing it will open a second facility, and the modular home plant announced last week. Eyes are looking at Texas, but really looking at this area here. It's being proven that we have a really good mix of everything."