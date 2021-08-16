National survey: Waco among top 10 'emerging' housing markets in U.S.

Those in the business of building or selling homes in Greater Waco have been seeing it for months: homes selling above asking prices, or staying on the market for only days.

So they weren't surprised that the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently took notice, listing Waco a top 10 "emerging" housing market among 300 urban areas nationally.

"It's unprecedented. In my career, I've never seen anything like it," said Trammell Kelly, longtime Waco real estate agent specializing in residential sales. "If someone asks me, 'What's the market like?' I tell them if they have a house to sell, they can bank on making money. Inventories are low. Agents were accustomed to carrying lots of listings before all this. ... Now everything's sold. They're trying to find something to sell."

Waco finds itself mostly among midsize communities making the list, a product of the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Waco came in seventh, just behind Portland, Maine, and a notch ahead of Johnson City, Tennessee. Topping the list is Billings, Montana, population 181,723, while No. 20 belongs to Elizabethtown/Fort Knox, Kentucky.