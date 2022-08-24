New $40 million L3Harris hangars planned for Waco, according to permit request

L3Harris Technologies, which modifies and maintains military aircraft in Waco, is pursuing a $40 million permit to build eight new hangars adjacent to Texas State Technical College.

The new 232,560-square-foot complex would include two separate structures, each holding four hangars, plus office space adjacent to one structure, according to a description included in a permit request to the city of Waco.

The company has not announced how it plans to put the hangars to use. It already has access to more than a million square feet of hangar space at its TSTC Waco Airport location, which was home to the James Connally Air Force Base between World War II and the late 1960s.

L3Harris Technologies, formed by the merger in 2019 of New York-based L3 Technologies and Florida-based Harris Corp., employs about 850 people at the Waco location, placing it among the area's largest industrial employers. It says it employs 47,000 people with a presence in 100 countries and brings in $17 billion annually.

L3Harris on July 28 released a financial report on the global company's second quarter performance, showing that revenue slipped 11%, to $4.1 billion, year-over-year. A summary says L3Harris, like many companies, suffered from supply chain disruptions. But the company predicted it may benefit from tensions and increased readiness going forward because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reporting both domestic and international customers are revisiting spending levels "to address the threat."

The most recent high-profile military contracts going to Waco have been for maintenance of C-130 transport aircraft for the Air Force. It won a $668 million contract early last year covering five years of work, and a $499 million contract less than two years earlier covering a decade of work. Between the two Air Force deals, it won a smaller contract for maintenance of a handful of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps C-130s outfitted as tankers for air-to-air refueling.

The company earlier this month announced it had partnered with Air Tractor to produce the AT-802U Sky Warden in a deal that could eventually bring the companies $3 billion. The AT-802 is a single-engine turboprop plane initially used as an agricultural aircraft and also outfitted for wildland firefighting.

According to reporting by Defense, a trade publication, the United States Special Operations Command wants the planes for use in uncontested air space, "while the Air Force shifts its primary focus and more elaborate fighters and bombers toward potential high-end threats in Europe and Asia."

Defense reported that the rollout of up to 75 Sky Warden aircraft would begin at Air Tractor's facility in Olney. Airframes then would be shipped to an L3Harris modification center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. An L3Harris facility in Greenville would produce parts for the modifications. Another L3Harris plant in Nashville, Tennessee, would perform software tasks, and L3Harris in Rockwall would handle sustainment. Waco, Greenville and Plano would get involved in engineering.