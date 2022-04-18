New Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber president has big plans

Andrea Kosar has packed plenty into her 28 years, but admits she has much to learn as president of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The goals she shares with the chamber include bringing more small businesses under its tent, particularly those led by Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs. She wants LaSalle Avenue to reach its potential as an economic driver. And she supports preparing local Hispanics for leadership.

If life experience counts, Kosar checks several boxes. She has local ties, growing up in Hillsboro, graduating from Baylor University and working for KXXV-TV, Channel 25, the local ABC affiliate. She and her husband, Hunter, own a trucking company specializing in hauling aggregate.

She comes from a military family: Her father, Danny, and her brother, Eric, graduated from West Point. Travel between base assignments meant she attended 14 different schools. Her father met the woman who would become his wife while stationed in Paraguay, which helps explain Kosar's proficiency in Spanish, English and Paraguayan Guarani, an indigenous language.

Language plays a prominent role in Kosar's chamber plans.

"I went to Baylor, majored in journalism with a concentration in public relations and education," Kosar said. "Storytelling is my biggest passion. I've met so many incredible people and groups, I would like to highlight their businesses, let them tell their stories. The chamber is the perfect platform."

She said small businesses owned by those whose English is limited should feel confident they have access to resources they need to succeed.

"Waco's Hispanic community is growing. Feeling it has a voice and can be heard is huge right now," she said. "Having mentors is pivotal."

Jonathan Olvera, who chairs the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber board, said he was involved in hiring Kosar. He said she provided impressive letters of recommendation, including one from the former vice president of Paraguay.

"I believe she's up to the task. Her age doesn't matter. She's an absolute go-getter," said Olvera. "During the interview process, if she didn't know the answer, she knew it by the next interview. She had researched it. If she applies that to the job, she will knock it out of the park."

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber has a lot riding on La Salle Avenue, beyond its headquarters in the 900 block. The street runs from Waco's traffic circle at Valley Mills Drive and Robinson Road to Baylor University's sports complex at University Parks Drive about 2.6 miles away. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table restaurant on the circle has increased business at the Health Camp hamburger shop and at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Que.

Elsewhere, a food truck park, retail shops and light industry dot La Salle Avenue, with swatches apparently available for development.

In summer 2018 La Salle merchants began meeting regularly with city planners and economic development leaders about how to attract new businesses, improve curb appeal and make the street pedestrian friendly.

Attention to La Salle Avenue remains a priority, said Kosar.

The chamber named Eric Terrazas its economic development director, with improvements along LaSalle Avenue a top priority.

"It's progressing along," said Olvera of planning LaSalle Avenue's future. "She (Kosar) will work hand-in-hand with him to make sure it comes through."

Olvera admitted to having a nostalgic weakness for LaSalle Avenue.

"I remember growing up, going down LaSalle Avenue, seeing the drive-in theater," he said. "Improvements that keep in mind the history of La Salle Avenue, preserving it if possible, that is what we have in mind."

Kosar agreed, saying her understanding is the chamber wants to build on progress made under her predecessor, Alfred Solano. She said La Salle Avenue could use more lighting, possibly decorative lighting, as it moves toward serving as a "walking corridor," with more shops, restaurants and safety features for students and locals alike.

"We want to revamp what already exists, put a shine on things that have been on La Salle Avenue a long time," Kosar said. "The board and Alfred have done a great job taking the chamber this far. I'm jumping aboard."

Kosar said she and her husband are moving back to Waco from Buda, south of Austin, and she will officially begin the job in early May.

She will attend a luncheon at chamber headquarters Tuesday at which small business owners will discuss challenges they've faced during the Interstate 35 widening, as well as other roadway construction projects near their locales.

