New development planned at Central Freight Lines complex near Waco Drive, Lake Air

Local investors have bought the sprawling complex at 5601 W. Waco Drive occupied by Central Freight Lines, a freight hauler that has grown nationally since W.W. "Woody" Callan used a Model T to deliver goods in 1925.

A fixture for decades, once family-owned and later employee-owned, Central Freight is an award-winning, less-than-truckload hauler that has identified Waco as its headquarters since its inception. The new owner of its Waco location reportedly will lease the 37-acre property to Central at least through the end of next year, but beyond that, the space could become a mixed-use venue that includes retail, multi-family housing, dining and entertainment.

Waco businessman David Mercer said he joined a Dallas group in buying the space, which is owned by another entity, Southwest Properties, that leases to Central Freight Lines. He confirmed Central has use of the place through next year, and the buyers "want to take advantage of the next year-and-a-half to figure out what we're going to do with the property."

"The large terminal building there, which is quite large, we're set on keeping that. The smaller terminal, we're on the fence about that," Mercer said. "The smaller metal structures almost certainly will go."