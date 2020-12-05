New flower shop focusing on blooms with Waco roots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though not necessarily knocking offerings at H-E-B and local floral shops, Passavant said prices are fine at the grocery chain, "but the selection is quite poor, and you're not going to see anything creative or unique."

With a relatively small number of local florists, prices for for smaller arrangements of fewer than 12 flowers are high, and Bloom Waco plans to bring some competition to the table.

Passavant said Bloom Waco hopes to offer the best of both worlds, having signed with four local operations to establish a supply chain: Franklin Buds and Blooms, with locations in Woodway and Valley Mills; Orchard Hollow Farm in Moody; Hoover House Farms in Valley Mills; and Wolfe Wholesale Florist a flower importer in Waco.

They will become an abundant source of sunflowers, snapdragons, daffodils, sweet peas, tulips, larkspur, zinnias, poppies "and 50 more varieties I can't name off the top of my head," she said with a laugh.