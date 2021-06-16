New food hall bound for Hewitt, Woodway area following on Union Hall's success downtown

His original food hall, Union Hall, has performed so well that developer Shane Turner confirmed he will offer a second helping.
Turner's team bought the former Tri-Supply/Backyard & Patio Store location at 8100 Woodway Drive, and renovations should create space for 30 dining options by this time next year. Turner said it will have more parking than the downtown location at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, and will have seating and recreational space outside that should appeal to families and children.
The building affords 28,000 square feet of usable space, several thousand square feet more than Turner-Behringer Real Estate had to work with when creating the Union Hall food hall that Turner said "has exceeded our expectations."
He said the decision to open a second location comes in response to public interest and the urging of customers living in far West Waco, Hewitt and Woodway who now drive miles to get to Union Hall.
Dining places in Union Hall downtown will get the chance to open a satellite location across town, serving the growing U.S. Highway 84 corridor. Turner said he soon will meet with existing tenants to lay out his plans.
"We will have one there," said Hunter Neumann, general manager of Whizzbang's, a locally owned burger restaurant on Lake Air Drive with a presence at Union Hall and another planned across town.
"We're definitely looking forward to it," Neumann said. "Business here has been really good, with tourists from Magnolia Market and students. We will occupy about as much space in Woodway/Hewitt as in downtown. That area really does not have a locally owned hamburger place."
Users have filled Union Hall to capacity, with options that run the gamut. Users include Koko Ramen, Po' Boy Place, Wings of Waco, Press Waffle Co., Wacool Tacos & Tamales, Huaco Eatery, Rockin Rolls, The Salad Stand, Around the World desserts and The Blasian Asian, among others.
The Castillo family synonymous with the La Fiesta restaurant on Franklin Avenue has the largest presence, operating Sam's Bar, Sam's Watering Hole, The Village Pizzaria and Wacool Tacos & Tamales.
Detroit-based Studio H2G, a noted designer of food halls and markets, will advise Turner-Behringer on the food hall's layout and look, as it did for Union Hall, a process that included a visit to Waco, Turner said.
Union Hall was the brainchild of Turner and his business partner, Todd Behringer, who made it the centerpiece of their multi-block Franklin Square development that included razing sagging buildings along the 700 and 800 blocks of Franklin Avenue while repurposing the aging Waco Labor Temple and the Fred & Wally's sports bar, which is where Union Hall sits now.
It is a block from other Turner-Behringer revitalization projects, including two Waco Hippodrome Theatre renovations.
Turner told the Tribune-Herald he visited food halls in Europe, New York and Texas, including Legacy Food Hall in Plano, formulating his vision.
He said discussions continue on what the new food hall in the Woodway area will be called.
Technically, it will be in the city of Waco, Turner said.