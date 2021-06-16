New food hall bound for Hewitt, Woodway area following on Union Hall's success downtown

His original food hall, Union Hall, has performed so well that developer Shane Turner confirmed he will offer a second helping.

Turner's team bought the former Tri-Supply/Backyard & Patio Store location at 8100 Woodway Drive, and renovations should create space for 30 dining options by this time next year. Turner said it will have more parking than the downtown location at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, and will have seating and recreational space outside that should appeal to families and children.

The building affords 28,000 square feet of usable space, several thousand square feet more than Turner-Behringer Real Estate had to work with when creating the Union Hall food hall that Turner said "has exceeded our expectations."

He said the decision to open a second location comes in response to public interest and the urging of customers living in far West Waco, Hewitt and Woodway who now drive miles to get to Union Hall.

Dining places in Union Hall downtown will get the chance to open a satellite location across town, serving the growing U.S. Highway 84 corridor. Turner said he soon will meet with existing tenants to lay out his plans.