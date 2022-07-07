New grocery store with a Mexican flavor opens on Waco Drive

An oasis of color, lively music and pleasing aromas has arrived on Waco Drive embodied in La Michoacana Meat Market, a Hispanic-centric grocery chain with 200 locations.

Its opening follows by seven months the unveiling of Poco Loco Supermercado at 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard, in a 37,000-square-foot building that underwent major remodeling.

La Michoacana regional director Gilbert Carrasco, who visited Waco on Thursday, said the chain chooses locations where the Hispanic population hovers between 7,000 and 8,000 within a 2-mile radius.

Waco is not foreign to La Michoacana, which several years operated a meat market and taqueria in the Hobby Lobby-anchored Parkdale shopping center parking lot. That site became La Mexicana Meat Market. The new La Michoacana is at 2210 W. Waco Drive.

“This is a good town to have a store,” Carrasco said, standing near the new meat market, where display cases brimmed with marinated T-bone steaks, chicken drumsticks and wings, pork meat and beef-back ribs. And dutifully the market was well stocked with tripe, both regular and honeycomb.

Carrasco, a Mexico native whose family moved to the United States when he was 16, said he relocated to Texas from California. He was employed with the Fiesta Mart chain before joining La Michoacana five years ago. He said he daily tries to visit five of the 48 stores in his district.

The La Michoacana prototype covers 11,000 to 13,000 square feet, Carrasco said. The produce departments include fruits and vegetables popular with Hispanic shoppers. The bakery, or panaderia, sells freshy baked goodies such as muffins, sweet rolls and conchas, while displaying pre-made desserts such as the Pastel de Tres Leches Strawberry Cake priced at $19.99.

Luis Jimenez, 30, oversees the bakery. He grew up in Waco, graduating from A.J. Moore, before teaching English to youngsters in Mexico.

“I wanted to make a difference in kids’ lives,” he said. “I hope I did.”

He learned baking from his father and uncle. Thursday morning found him preparing flan, “which should be ready in about three hours.”

A retailer where employees speak Spanish and labels are written in Spanish can ease the embarrassment, discomfort and fear Spanish-speaking customers may face elsewhere, said Andrea Kosar, president and CEO of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Certain pockets within the United States get by with limited English in carrying out day-to-day activities,” Kosar said. “We’re in Texas, so speaking English does not always have to be part of the narrative.”

Eric Tarrazas, who directs economic development at the Hispanic chamber, said non-English speakers generally have little trouble navigating a Walmart or H-E-B store. They are not uncomfortable at either, Tarrazas said.

“What they might find more comfortable at La Michoacana or Poco Loco is the availability of products they are more accustomed to, having grown up in Mexico or another Latin American country,” he said. “As the Hispanic population grows, there becomes growing demand for these products.”

The latest U.S. census figures show Waco’s Hispanic population stands at 33%, or about 42,000 Hispanic residents within the city limits.

Tarrazas said Hispanic growth is reflected in the construction industry, in the Hispanic-owned tire and auto repair shops, furniture stores and gift shops concentrated along North 25th Street, near Poco Loco Supermercado.

“You do not always find everything you’re looking for at the normal retailer,” Kosar said. “Maybe you need that specific ingredient that grandma used. Maybe you need a special cheese. Recipes are a generational thing. And every time something new opens up, there arises an opportunity to celebrate a culture and to share it with the community.”

Complementing these smaller stores are major retailers such as San Antonio-based H-E-B, which enjoys $33 billion in annual revenue and has been Waco’s dominant grocer for decades. Its Hispanic ties are well known, from the product selection to the more than 60 stores it operates in Mexico.

Thursday found Tom Renschler, 76, and Mickey Kearney, 75, in what has become a familiar spot in only a week. They were enjoying dishes prepared by La Michoacana’s taqueria. Sitting nearby were employees eating lunch, always a good sign, and working-class customers.

“This is my second time here, and everything is really good,” Renschler said.

His plate included a banana pepper, spiced potatoes, a cactus slice and what he described as “killer” soup, heavily stocked with meat chunks.

“This drink is watermelon-flavored,” he said. “I can’t tell you how good it is.”

Supervisor Ernesto Navarro and his staff were attentive, gladly assisting walk-up customers sorting through the menu options.

Elsewhere shoppers could find cold soda, Mexican candies, canned goods, dry cereals, cleaning supplies, non-prescription drugs, teas and specialty items.

The daily special included two sunny-side-up eggs and beans in green sauce with cactus and pork rinds. The price was $3.99 while supplies lasted.