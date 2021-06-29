New Ichiban restaurant in Waco makes quite a first impression

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse makes quite a first impression, with its stylish and towering lobby, artwork, koi fish pond and wine display.
Owner Sean Lin said Ichiban represents his attempt at finer dining in Waco, which became his home in 2008. A graduate of Penn State University and hailing from a chef-laden family, Lin owned Fuji Steakhouse next to Richland Mall even as he broke ground on Ichiban 21 months ago.
Construction slowed during the pandemic, Lin said during a sit-down interview at Ichiban. Subcontractors sometimes proved elusive. His job site at Interstate 35 and Valley Mills Drive would bustle then appear deserted.
The wait ended with Ichiban's opening June 17. Lin said turnout is slowly but surely increasing. At nearly 10,000 square feet, Ichiban can comfortably seat more than 300 guests. Secluded dining areas anchored by hibachi grills used in tableside food preparation are located throughout the restaurant. Ichiban also features a sushi bar, a full bar serving alcohol, and a seating area for guests ordering from a menu and forgoing the tableside experience.
Discussing price points, Lin said diners can expect to pay $15 to $20 per person at lunch, $30 to $50 per person at dinner, not counting alcohol.
Yes, he said, Ichiban offers the renowned Wagyu Japanese beef.
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association, welcomed Ichiban to the local dining scene and said it should prove popular with people who enjoy celebratory meals around hibachi grills and with sushi fans.
"As far as the building goes, it's nice and in a great location next to Bubba's 33, one of the busiest restaurants in Waco, and down the interstate from George's, another busy place," said Citrano, whose father, Sammy Citrano, owns George's Restaurant Bar and Catering in South Waco.
Ichiban operates on the Interstate 35 frontage road near South Valley Mills Drive. Lin said once he decided to build, location did not play a significant role, though he first considered Central Texas Marketplace.
He said a 3-acre tract across Marketplace Drive from the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest clinic captured his attention. But property management balked at splitting the site, and Lin did not need that much land, he said.
Lin said he has hired 40 staffers to fill part-time and full-time positions, and hopes to fill 15 to 20 more spots. He said Ichiban, like other restaurants and the service industry in general, has struggled to fill positions.
"That's about every restaurant in town," Citrano said of Lin's quandary. "Everybody's so busy right now. It's a good time to be working, but staffing has become the biggest issue in running a restaurant."
Lin said despite Ichiban's location on heavily traveled I-35, he believes locals will become its mainstay. He said he expects families to enjoy time around the hibachi as preparation unfolds in an entertaining way. He said he expects business people to entertain clients and hold meetings there as well.
Lin said he moved to Waco from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he also owned a restaurant. He said owning Fuji Steakhouse gave him the experience and insight he needed to take his ambitions to the next level.
He learned, for example, that Waco restaurants suffer a 20% to 30% drop in business during the summertime, when students leave town.
"In this business, you make your money between January and May," Lin said. "You hope to break even the rest of the year."
Lin said his lease on the Fuji Steakhouse building near Richland Mall expired last year, and he has been paying rent there month-to-month. He did not consider renewing his lease, saying the space was no longer adequate.
Stacey Keating, spokesperson for CBL Properties, which owns most of Richland Mall, said the Fuji building is being marketed.
Karly Elliott, who manages Texas Roadhouse on La Salle Avenue, said Ichiban, being a hibachi concept, will do well in Waco.
But she said it does not necessarily represent a threat to Texas Roadhouse, which has been attracting large crowds requiring hourlong waiting lists in recent weeks, and whose curbside business was brisk even during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant representatives said.
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse has a national presence, some operating as franchises, but Lin said he owns the Waco location outright. Should it do well, he is considered opening his second Ichiban in Dallas.
"This restaurant adds to the many fine dining experiences available in Waco, and gives visitors more choices of where to spend their time and money," said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center. "When tourists are in town, many of them are looking for a unique experience such as watching dinner being prepared in person at a hibachi grill."
K4 Construction served as general contractor for the Waco location.
"They did a phenomenal job putting it together," Lin said.