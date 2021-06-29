New Ichiban restaurant in Waco makes quite a first impression

Lin said he moved to Waco from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he also owned a restaurant. He said owning Fuji Steakhouse gave him the experience and insight he needed to take his ambitions to the next level.

He learned, for example, that Waco restaurants suffer a 20% to 30% drop in business during the summertime, when students leave town.

"In this business, you make your money between January and May," Lin said. "You hope to break even the rest of the year."

Lin said his lease on the Fuji Steakhouse building near Richland Mall expired last year, and he has been paying rent there month-to-month. He did not consider renewing his lease, saying the space was no longer adequate.

Stacey Keating, spokesperson for CBL Properties, which owns most of Richland Mall, said the Fuji building is being marketed.

Karly Elliott, who manages Texas Roadhouse on La Salle Avenue, said Ichiban, being a hibachi concept, will do well in Waco.

But she said it does not necessarily represent a threat to Texas Roadhouse, which has been attracting large crowds requiring hourlong waiting lists in recent weeks, and whose curbside business was brisk even during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant representatives said.