If timing and location mean anything in real estate, one might say the investors buying the Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hit the jackpot.

Painted in white and green, the stucco-covered building dates to 1950. It carries a taxable value of $147,670, including land and improvements. But owner Craig Baggett originally asked $1.1 million. The property recently sold, but neither he nor real estate agent Colt Kelly are revealing the sales price.

Josh Barrett, an agent affiliated with Turner Brothers Real Estate and among the investors who acquired the property, said the group is "working on some sort of redevelopment there." He said the partners do not intend to demolish the property, but have not advanced to the point of discussing particulars.

"We just closed on it two weeks ago," Barrett said. "We're still working through things, preparing architectural plans."

Baggett is not quitting business, just moving all operations to his second location across town, at 7319 Bosque Blvd. He and his longtime counter attendant Jessie Enriquez remain posted at the Elm Avenue store, which remained jammed with merchandise as of Thursday. Customers drove up to a side entrance, one they obviously had become familiar with over decades, and made their way inside. Offbeat merchandise such as root beer-flavored hard candy, snake repellant and soap derived from goat's milk shared store space with gardening tools, insecticide, straw hats and sacks of seed.

The property anchored the family business Baggett's father started in 1944. It has rolled with the ebb and flow of life and commerce along Elm Avenue, a thoroughfare prime for redevelopment in some eyes. Three new hotels — a Cambria Suites, Even Hotel and Holiday Inn Express — will open along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard across Bridge Street from the Empire building. Just up Elm Avenue from the Empire building, a new community gathering place called Bridge Street Plaza is in use, with a Wednesday evening farmers market set to start there next month and a Saturday concert series expected to kick off this spring.

Millions in tax dollars have flowed through Elm Avenue of late, repairing the driving surface, replacing utility lines and pouring curbing and sidewalks. Bowen Electric crews Thursday were installing vintage-style street lighting.

For months, heavy equipment and a manmade trench blocked the main entrance to Empire Seed, but the mess-making progress has moved up Elm Avenue to near the Kestner's building, erected in the late 1800s and for decades a draw to customers citywide needing dry goods.

Kestner's closed in 2003, and the building now belongs to local businessman Zach Gerik. Kelly represents Gerik, "who is open to partnering with somebody to renovate the property. If we could find a partner, we would be in a better position to make it suitable for renting out. It's listed for sale or lease. Zach loves the property and would love to be a part of any project, but if someone else has a different plan, he would be willing to sell."

Kelly also is listing an entire block bounded by Elm Avenue, Bridge Street, Myrtle Street, the public plaza and hotel parking space.

"That's a full acre of land close to everything: Baylor, downtown, the new riverfront development," Kelly said. "We think that could become a destination block, with plenty of room for parking. Several partners are involved in that deal. They would consider offers, but don't have a set asking price.

"If they don't get an offer they like, they would let everything continue to develop around them."

Real estate agent Gregg Glime, who lists property on Elm Avenue, said he is aware the Empire Seed property had changed hands.

"The buyer is a great group that can perform," he said via email.

"Elm just needs to keep the momentum rolling," Glime said. "It is a special niche of our downtown, rich in history, and all signs point to it thriving as its own district. I believe if the developers along Elm Avenue keep pursuing the proposed projects, it's very likely we see an active daytime employment and lively night scene."