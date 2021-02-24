New Phoenix Ballroom owners planning apartments, restaurant, offices in downtown Waco

A Baylor University regent and the owner of a local construction company have joined to buy The Phoenix Ballroom, a hulking structure on South Third Street affording a front-row seat to downtown development.

Regent Todd Patterson, a Houston patent attorney with a Waco office, collaborated with Built Wright Construction’s Steve Wright and Mike Voss in acquiring the two-story building that has hosted thousands of weddings, corporate events and proms the past few years. Previous owner Leslie Henry placed the freshly remodeled structure on the market in October, with real estate agent Colt Kelly announcing a $4.3 million asking price.

The buyers, who comprise WPV Development, will place more than a dozen upscale apartments on the top floor while transforming the ballroom on the bottom floor to mixed uses including professional office, commercial and dining. Wright and Patterson, in phone interviews, said dining cuisine remains under discussion, but both said a fine steakhouse tops their lists.

Henry will remain at The Phoenix Ballroom through June, having committed to honoring all reservations through that month, she said.

“She deserves credit for what The Phoenix has become, its attractiveness to local investors,” Kelly said. “It has become a success story.”