New standards would require $15 minimum wage for companies seeking local incentives

Addressing the Oct. 1 effective date, Harrison said, "When this was discussed, we knew we had some prospects already in negotiations that may not meet that threshold. It would not affect Texas Meter and Device, for example."

For the first time, said Harrison, the city and county also will consider imposing an "overall average wage" of $17.50 on companies receiving incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp.

Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on both increasing the minimum wage and creating an average wage for companies receiving incentives, and the county is expected to follow suit.

"We'll probably have it on our agenda the following Tuesday," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton in a telephone interview. "This is a highly competitive business we're in, and this action possibly could affect industry recruiting. But as we get unemployment down to where we think it should be, and where it will be, we thought it wise to raise the bar."

He said this action needs to go hand-in-hand with improved job training locally to lower the poverty rate and create a talented workforce.