New Waco business incubator targets minority-owned ventures

"We acknowledge the dignity of their time and effort," Passavant said.

Organizers took stock of which businesses might have been hit the hardest by COVID-19, settling on retail and food services. From those sectors, they sought out ventures owned by women or minorities, which traditionally and during the pandemic have faced unique obstacles to staying afloat.

If the pilot program performs well, and if Passavant proves successful in his fundraising efforts, Startup Waco may offer additional classes, possibly focusing on supply chain management, manufacturing and technology.

"Money to keep Startup Waco going truly comes from private individuals and corporations. I'm going out nationally and locally," Passavant said. "The survival of these small micro-businesses is as instrumental to our growth here in Waco as huge corporations moving in. They help create a culture, a fabric of the city. We would cease to be Waco if they were lost."

He said he hopes to involve McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College more in the Startup Waco initiatives.

Justin Crossie, a regional administrator with the Small Business Administration, said he visited with Passavant during a visit to Waco.

"We talked about small businesses that may not have a formal relationship with lenders, may not have all the resources needed to access the Payroll Protection Program," Crossie said, referring to a forgivable loan program for businesses that was part of a federal coronavirus relief package. "We certainly applaud Jon's efforts to reach out even further with his incubator. The SBA and its resource partners stand ready to assist in any way we can to map out a path forward."

