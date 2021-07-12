Northgate clearing way for $25 million Bosque River camping resort

Horner likened the Northgate property in Waco to a scaled-down Camp Fimfo in New Braunfels, also a Northgate property. According to Woodall's Campground Magazine, which reports on the RV industry, Camp Fimfo "combines family fun with Millennial-aged allure."

"While kids revel in the interactive playground, take on the four waterslides, and take part in the scheduled activities and workshops, parents and bigger kids can enjoy the water park from a private cabana with comfortable seating, a mini-fridge, and a fan for extra comfort," said the trade magazine.

Heiser Hollow within the camp "is where everyone can come together to play yard games, grab a bite at the food and coffee truck, or access the river. Even more alluring is the mysterious creature known as Squirrely, who leaves hidden messages throughout the property. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and keep an eye out for a potential sighting."

Detailing the basics of Camp Fimfo, Woodall's Campground Magazine said it is equipped with 200 full hook-up RV sites, with more scheduled to open, all featuring concrete pads. Tent sites have potable water and 20-amp electrical hook-ups, the magazine reported. The property offers three riverfront A-frame cabins, three large cabins that can sleep up to 10 people, and 25 mid-sized cabins that can sleep six to eight people, said Woodall's.

