Observers in Waco say U.S. headed for recession, Texas may weather storm

Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday.

More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Baylor and the Cen-Tex African American and Cen-Tex Hispanic chambers. The three chamber presidents joined in a panel discussion.

Greater Waco Chamber President Matt Meadors raised eyebrows with his comment on business recruiting, saying the chamber has prospects in the pipeline whose economic impact, including job creation, manufacturing processes and capital improvements, would run into the billions of dollars. Negotiations have progressed "pretty far down the line," Meadors said.

Generally, the Waco and Lone Star State economies are outperforming peers nationally, Texas Bankers Association CEO Christopher Furlow said. He said colleagues nationally look on Texas as the promised land. But Furlow said headwinds await and that business owners should start early cultivating a good working relationship with their bankers.

"Bankers will tell you, 'Don't be scared. Be prepared,'" Furlow said.

He said community banks in Texas made loans totaling $60 billion during the federal Payroll Protection Program enacted in 2020 to assist businesses in the wake of early shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they made about 1 million small business loans, demonstrating empathy for struggling ventures. He said they are well positioned to do the same during upcoming challenges.

Using factors he personally relies on, but which do not always mesh with prevailing theory, Mazumder said the underlying inflation rate in the United States has risen to between 6% and 7%. He said he is among those "academic economists" who believe an inflation rate between 3% and 4% is worth pursuing, which differs from the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation rate of 2% to 2.5%.

"I would love to see us get to 3% in a year or two, and when we do, will the Fed say, 'OK, we're happy with that?' I don't think they will," Mazumder said.

He said he typically defends the Fed, but that it was late raising interest rates to combat inflation, "and needs to do a better job managing expectations."

Likewise, Furlow said he has not been impressed with the Fed's actions, and remains skeptical it will perform effectively going forward.

"As I visit with bankers, they are expecting a recession to occur. The question is length and depth. Whether we will see a soft landing is yet to be determined," Furlow said. "Waco, you have growth taking place. You've got it going on. A lot of people from the Austin area, from Georgetown and Taylor, are moving here to stay. You might be a victim of your own success."

Generally, inflation rates in Waco and Central Texas mirror those nationally, but Mazumder said housing costs have proven the exception.

"During the last year, house price inflation has been very high, higher than the national average, though it is starting to normalize," Mazumder said.

John Bible, executive director of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, touted a program the chamber launched during the pandemic awarding grants to small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

"We've given $175,000 year-to-date, and some were as low as $2,500, maybe to make plumbing repairs," Bible said.

He said the chamber wants to move into a larger building, primarily to expand programs.

"We need to go into the trenches, talk with people 18 to 30 years old, let them know about opportunities and options available," Bible said.

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber President Andrea Kosar touted chamber efforts to assist Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs and business owners to navigate the legalities involved in operating a business and securing financing.

She said she has spoken with clients who become "misty-eyed" recalling their troubling experiences approaching banks for loans. Kosar said a quarter of local residents speak a language other than English.