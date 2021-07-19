Olive Branch in downtown Waco turns over new leaf after freeze disaster

Leah Stewart took a chapter from Noah’s experience with water when she chose a name for her downtown restaurant in 2003.

Alas, her Olive Branch eatery suffered its own encounter with a rising tide in February, when Waco’s ice storm burst pipes above her ground-floor space at RiverSquare Center.

But Stewart has recovered nicely to reopen last Friday, and there are no reports of her dispatching a dove to check on flood damage. One might recall that Genesis 8:9-11 recounts Noah prayerfully sending out a dove from his ark after a 40-day flood in hopes of finding a dry spot. The bird returned with an olive branch.

Sitting in her remodeled digs on the first floor of RiverSquare, Stewart said the five-month pause between Feb. 14 and July 14 could have left her business high and dry, but didn’t. Stewart used the break to ponder Olive Branch’s future, its place in a downtown brimming with potential. She opted to launch dinner service, crafted an appetizer menu, vowed to beef up the bill of fare, so to speak, knowing nighttime diners may arrive hungrier.

Those appetizers include crispy brussels sprouts, fried green tomatoes, fried goat cheese, wild mushroom au gratin, charcuterie board, fruit and cheese plate, sliders trio and garlic herbed oil, according to a list Stewart provided.