Owners hope to reopen after fire guts Jamaican cafe in East Waco

Strangers passing by Tru Jamaica might never guess that the restaurant at 937 Taylor St. has been gutted by fire.

But get closer, and the smell of smoke is still heavy in the air.

The late-night fire Dec. 8 destroyed most of the East Waco restaurant's interior, but co-owner Aniceto Charles said from the outside, the only signs of the fire are the black marks around doorframes, windows and vents where the flames managed to escape.

“That cement block building insulated the fire,” he said. “If you look at it right now, it looks like nothing happened unless you really know what to look for.”

He described the interior as “a total loss” and “melted.”

Screens that played travel and cultural videos about Jamaica have melted out of their frames. Garland and Christmas trees decorating the restaurant are warped from heat and crispy to the touch and the ceiling fan blades are drooping toward the floor. Plastic cookware on metal kitchen shelves melted into hanging strings of plastic.

The fire covered everything in soot, including the once brightly colored walls painted by Waco-born artist Ira Watkins, the same artist that painted the murals on the restaurant’s side and the Martin Luther King Jr. mural near the eastern end of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Around 11:36 p.m. an electrical outlet on the wall separating the restaurant’s front counter from the kitchen caught fire. Charles later checked the restaurant’s security cameras captured the beginning of the blaze before it spread to the building’s attic and spread through the rest of the building.

“All the sudden, that spark turned into a lot more,” Charles said.

Charles said the smell of the fire woke up one of the building’s neighbors, who came outside for a better look at the building. From the outside, he could make out flames waving in the building’s windows.

Waco Fire Department and the Waco Fire Marshal have called the fire accidental. Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters arrived at 11:58 p.m. Dec. 8, and a total of 26 Waco firefighters responded, including two battalions, two fire engines and two investigators. No one was injured.

Aniceto Charles and his mother, Vivia Charles, opened the restaurant in 2019 in a building formerly housing the Easy Fisherman. Last month, the owners learned that the city chose Tru Jamaica for one of several business grants offered to Elm Avenue corridor businesses affected by the pandemic and long-running Elm street work.

The business is due for $45,000 in American Rescue Plan funding and $13,000 in Barriers to Success funding through the city. Aniceto Charles has said he plans to use use the money to pay employees and improve his parking lot, which is currently a gravel lot.

Charles said Monday that the business was insured and he intends to reopen it.

In the meantime, the restaurant is accepting donations through GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/trujamaica-waco-relief.