Pair of Waco-area restaurants recovering after December fires

Two area restaurants that burned last month are working with temporary setups to keep serving customers as they push toward rebuilding.

Tru Jamaica, where the kitchen and interior burned in a fire Dec. 8, opened a food truck last week at Baylor University, with support from Di Campli's Italian Ristorante.

Cafe Homestead, which opened 30 years ago at the Homestead Heritage community near Elm Mott, burned to the ground Dec. 23. Now in recovery mode, it is preparing for a rebuilding fundraiser to be held Friday and Saturday.

Tru Jamaica is serving its Jamaican meals from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays next to Baylor's Rosenbalm Fountain on Fifth Street, using a food truck Di Campli's is lending for the purpose.

Owner Aniceto Charles Jr. said he anticipates an insurance settlement will allow him to renovate Tru Jamaica's original building at 937 Taylor St. and reopen there.

In the meantime, Baylor agreed to the food truck operation for the rest of the semester, and longer if needed.

"Aniceto has a good following on campus among faculty, staff and students," said Sean McMahon, district manager for Aramark, Baylor's dining vendor. "He'll do well there."

McMahon said Baylor receives a "small commission" from each sale but does not charge rent for the spot near the fountain.

A line of customers 15-deep remained at the truck Friday afternoon, even after several menu items had sold out, leaving only oxtail, shrimp and jerk chicken.

"I ate at their restaurant and liked it, but today will be my first time eating from the food truck," said Cindy Jones, a lecturer in German, as she awaited lunch for herself and her child Friday.

She said her child had already eaten at the food truck earlier in the week and enjoyed it.

Traditional Jamaican recipes prepared by Charles, his mother Vivia, and an employee featured freshly chopped vegetables and shrimp chilled on ice. Even the basmati rise and kidney beans are prepared to the family's high standards and not served until delicious.

"My son is a people person, and when he eats in a restaurant, he likes to meet the owner," Vivia Charles said of how Tru Jamaica gained the use of Di Campli's food truck. "He met Massimo (Di Campli) at Di Campli's a couple of times."

Aniceto Charles and Di Campli reached an arrangement for Tru Jamaica to cook in and operate the Di Campli food truck.

"I reached out to him asking if there was any way I could help," Di Campli said by phone Friday. "I also run a family business and we have a food truck that we used only for catering. I told Aniceto that he could have it to get back on his feet a bit at a time.

"It was a donation from us, no charge," Di Campli said.

Di Campli said the Charleses are a beautiful family and deserve the community's support.

"Waco helps each other," Di Campli said. "I loved that I could help a fellow restaurant owner in that way."

The Italian restauranteur said he is happy Baylor gave Tru Jamaica the opportunity for steady business until it can reopen the original restaurant.

“It is an important local Waco restaurant serving authentic and delicious food to our community, and we are happy to assist with their fire recovery effort in any way that we could," Peter Granick, Baylor associate vice president of business services, said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to try the food and enjoy.”

Cafe Homestead

Cafe Homestead will hold fundraising dinners Friday and Saturday at Homestead Heritage near Elm Mott, with settings available about every 15 minutes from 5 to 8:30 p.m., general manager Andrew Taylor said. A link for reservations is posted at cafehomestead.com.

"There will be no fixed price for the meals at the fundraiser," Taylor said.

Instead, Taylor and his business partners will allow each patron to contribute out of the generosity of their hearts.

Also featured at the fundraising dinners will be a silent auction of goods made in the Homestead Heritage community's woodshop and weaving shop, and potentially from Heritage Forge, he said.

Taylor and his business partners have begun to develop a plan for rebuilding the cafe. He said the outside will be made of limestone and follow similar lines and shape to the original.

"Fresh harvested logs, a nice finish taking everyone back to the way the cafe looked originally will be built into a dogtrot bigger than the the 10 foot one we had originally," Taylor said.

He also said a few logs from the building that burned made it through with only some charring on the outside. He plans to use them as decorative elements in the new cafe, perhaps along the back wall across from the entrance.

"We could cave our logo into those logs," Taylor said. "This will be a good way to preserve something of the original cafe in the new one."