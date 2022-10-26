Patent suit against Amazon to stay in Waco

A Waco company has filed multiple lawsuits against delivery giant Amazon claiming patent infringement in some of its Alexa-based services, and a federal judge in Waco that welcomes such suits in his courtroom has denied Amazon's request to move the legal action to Northern California, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright last week denied Amazon's motions to transfer suits filed by VoIP-Pal from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California. VoIP-Pal is a Nevada corporation operating at 7215 Bosque Blvd. It owns a "portfolio of patents relating to voice-over-internet protocol that it is currently looking to monetize," according to a description included in the lawsuits it filed against Amazon.

"We are pleased to have two more favorable rulings, and we are very glad to be able to assert our patents in court," VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak said in a press release on the ruling. "We are confident they will stand on their technical merits."

The cases will remain in the Western District of Texas' Waco court, over which Albright has presided since September 2018. Albright served as a federal magistrate before joining the Bracewell law firm in Austin, where he specialized in patent litigation. Speculation that patent attorneys would flock to Waco to have their cases heard proved correct, with Albright seemingly cornering the market on such cases and drawing a rebuke from two U.S. Senators. In November 2021, in a letter to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, criticized the "extreme concentration of patent litigation" in Albright's court and what they termed Albright's "unseemly and inappropriate" pursuit of these lawsuits.

In July, Judge Orlando Garcia, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, ordered patent cases filed in Waco be divided between Albright and 11 other judges in the district, meaning they could end up in Austin, San Antonio, El Paso or elsewhere.

But VoIP-Pal's claims against Amazon will remain in Waco, Albright's court for the second time rejecting Amazon's request to relocate them to California.

Lewis Hudnell, an attorney in Mountain View, California, represents VoIP-Pal in its claims Amazon has infringed on three patents his client holds.

Hudnell, in his two lawsuits against Amazon, claims the company infringed on patents related to technologies developed by Digifonica, a wholly owned subsidiary that has spent $15 million since 2004 on research and development of communications software.

The suits claim Amazon knowingly used this patent-protected technology in its products, listing as examples the Amazon Calling and Messaging System and the Alexa Calling Devices. The Alexa Calling System allows desktop computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and mobile devices to send messages, including text, images, video and audio, according to the suit.

The suits seek unspecified damages, a permanent injunction to halt future infringement, costs related to bringing the suits, and interest on damages.