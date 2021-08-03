Perryman report: Texas, Oklahoma departure could cost Big 12 communities $1.3 billion

A reshuffled Big 12 without the universities of Texas and Oklahoma could cause a $1.3 billion financial hit and the loss 18,063 jobs in the communities around the eight remaining Big 12 schools, according to a report by economist Ray Perryman cited multiple times during a legislative hearing in Austin on college sports in Texas.
Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades and President Linda Livingstone represented the school at Monday’s hearing. Baylor, Texas Christian University and Texas Tech University stand to lose stature and dollars if the conference’s highest profile schools scram to the Southeastern Conference.
Perryman prepared the analysis pro bono, and it was not commissioned by anyone, he said in an email response to questions after Monday’s hearing.
“I was invited by the chair to testify, but was unable to attend or watch the hearing, so I’m not aware of what was said,” Perryman said. “We developed two plausible scenarios of ways that things might play out. Obviously, we don’t know what will ultimately happen. In fact, I think that one of the purposes of the hearing was to explore that issue. The actual results could be better or worse than the hypotheticals that we examined.”
At the hearing, Baylor officials conceded that losing Oklahoma and Texas could short-circuit progress on placing a new basketball arena near downtown, a project well into the planning stage.
Perryman painted a gloomy picture of life without the Sooners and Longhorns. Scenario 1 assumes the eight remaining Big 12 teams hang together. But TV revenue and attendance would slump to that of the American Athletic Conference, which includes the likes of Southern Methodist University, The University of Houston, The University of Cincinnati, Temple University and The University of Tulsa.
“Several of the member schools have been widely mentioned as potential candidates for expansion of the Big 12 Conference. This conference is the most successful of those that do not include teams of the stature of The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma,” Perryman wrote in his report.
Scenario 2 envisions the Big 12 scattering to the wind, each team finding its niche wherever it can.
“This scenario assumes that the ultimate performance mirrors that of the five most successful athletic programs in the Mountain West Conference.”
The Mountain West features Air Force, Colorado State University, Fresno State University and the University of Wyoming among its members.
“The market for television rights is growing substantially,” Perryman said.
He suggested resources will be allocated “based on what is expected to yield the best outcomes for networks and advertisers.”
The shift will be toward “big markets, powerhouse programs, intense rivalries, and elite players.”
So where does that leave the Bears? Under scenario 1, Waco may shed 1,095 jobs because of tourism-related losses and suffer an $84 million blow to its gross product. A drop in spending on education could jeopardize another 621 jobs, Perryman concluded.
Scenario 2, he said, could eliminate 1,567 jobs and $75 million in spending annually if Waco’s appeal as a tourist destination is diminished. Another 888 jobs could disappear if Perryman is right in predicting that total expenditures on education would drop $117 million annually.
Considering all teams and communities across the Big 12, including Iowa State University, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, the University of West Virginia and the three Texas teams, job losses could reach 18,063 and the annual gross product could suffer a $1.3 billion blow, Perryman concluded.
Gross product is the value of all final goods produced in a given region for a specific period of time.
Perryman quickly prepared his analysis as rumors circulated Texas and Oklahoma would depart.
“I did not have any advance warning,” Perryman said in his email. “We have modeling systems in place for all parts of the country that we have been developing for more than 40 years and an excellent team of experienced researchers. We can move quickly when necessary and frequently produce ‘real time’ analysis.”
Recent examples of similarly quick work by his Waco-based Perryman Group firm include analyses on February’s ice storm and on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
No one paid for or commissioned his work on conference realignment, Perryman said.
“The Lubbock Chamber later commissioned a more detailed study specifically focused on Lubbock,” he wrote. “I was asked about it by various administrators and supporters of the schools (likely because we have done this type of analysis in the past).”
Perryman said he does not know about any future studies on the topic.
“We have had very preliminary discussions with some of the schools outside the state about some more detailed studies, but have not been asked to do additional work at this time,” Perryman said.