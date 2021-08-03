Perryman report: Texas, Oklahoma departure could cost Big 12 communities $1.3 billion

A reshuffled Big 12 without the universities of Texas and Oklahoma could cause a $1.3 billion financial hit and the loss 18,063 jobs in the communities around the eight remaining Big 12 schools, according to a report by economist Ray Perryman cited multiple times during a legislative hearing in Austin on college sports in Texas.

Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades and President Linda Livingstone represented the school at Monday’s hearing. Baylor, Texas Christian University and Texas Tech University stand to lose stature and dollars if the conference’s highest profile schools scram to the Southeastern Conference.

Perryman prepared the analysis pro bono, and it was not commissioned by anyone, he said in an email response to questions after Monday’s hearing.

“I was invited by the chair to testify, but was unable to attend or watch the hearing, so I’m not aware of what was said,” Perryman said. “We developed two plausible scenarios of ways that things might play out. Obviously, we don’t know what will ultimately happen. In fact, I think that one of the purposes of the hearing was to explore that issue. The actual results could be better or worse than the hypotheticals that we examined.”