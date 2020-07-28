Perryman sees tough road to economic recovery after 'kick in teeth' from COVID-19

“The short-term situation is we don’t have any choice but to do some stimulus,” Perryman said. “It comes down to what I said earlier. We have to keep the structure together. You can’t have, all of the sudden, people that are hardworking folks … suddenly have no income for five or six months and expect to get by.”

He said the execution of current phases of COVID-19 relief measures might not be “efficient,” but it marks the first time the federal government had encountered such a situation and there may not be an optimal way to handle something so volatile.

“I hate it from a long-term perspective. I think it’s necessary for the short-term perspective,” Perryman said.

However, he said the Federal Reserve’s regulatory actions in the commercial, banking and mortgage sectors have been effective so far.

“There’s a whole lot going on behind the scenes at the Fed, so I think they’re doing a pretty good job,” he said. “Again, there will be a price to pay for that down the road.”

Financial institutions likely will be fine as a result, he said.