Pignetti's Italian to open in former Phoenix Ballroom in downtown Waco

Waco businessman Tom Wright travels Interstate 35 almost weekly, craving the lasagna and the crab fondue at Pignetti's Italian Restaurant in Temple.

"Waco needs something like this, a high-class, upper-end, five-star restaurant," said Wright, whose construction company bears his name.

Heeding his own advice, Wright persuaded Pignetti's owner Clinton Harrell to consider a second location about 30 miles up the interstate, in the former Phoenix Ballroom on South Third Street that Wright recently acquired.

"I probably get asked once a week, 'When are you going to open a place in Waco?'" Harrell said. "This is the right location and the right timing. It's a beautiful building, the wood and the decor fitting the ambience we have in Temple."

Pignetti's has created a loyal following under the ownership of Clinton and Lydia Harwell. It features fusion cuisine, borrowing from Italian, American, Hispanic and Spanish favorites.

"I wasn't looking for a place, honestly, but Mr. Wright comes to Pignetti's every other week, at least, and his place is in the dead center of everything happening in Waco," said Harrell. "It seemed like a no-brainer."