Pivovar, bringing Czech food and beer to Waco, may open in days, weeks

A visit Wednesday revealed wooden benches neatly stacked behind Pivovar, where a beer garden is planned. Oldrich Cichon, who partnered with Julius Kramaric to put Pivovar on Waco's map, was present Wednesday to discuss the Czech brewing process being featured. He said the brewing team used hops and malt imported from the Czech Republic to prepare batches now filling eight holding tanks visible from the dining area.

Cichon on Wednesday offered samples of a light pilsner produced on-site. He said Pivovar will serve its beer in the bar, restaurant and beer garden, and later will make it available in cans.

"We think Pivovar will be very popular because it's unique," said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, local tourist attractions and tracks lodging trends. "Not many hotels have a 'beer spa.' I did a google search, and I see just a small number around the United States, and usually they are very high-end hotels. I don't see any that are in Texas, and Pivovar's website states that they are the first in Texas. I do see more of these beer spas in Europe, where there is a strong love for beer."

Pendergraft said Pivovar will appeal to beer lovers, people looking for a completely new experience, and those interested in Czech culture.