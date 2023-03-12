One must forgive Steven Beseda, a self-described "boy from Penelope," for his unabashed enthusiasm over what Pivovar is and will become.

He sees beer canning, public parking and eventually an office tower rising near the Pivovar dining and lodging complex downtown.

Located on South Eighth Street, "steps" from Magnolia Market at the Silos, says promotional material, Pivovar checks many boxes relating to Czech culture. The most popular dish in its restaurant is pork schnitzel, hands down, Beseda said. Pivovar brews Czech-style beer on site, appropriate for an operation whose name means brewery in Czech. Brew masters from the Czech Republic fly over to shepherd the process.

A Czech-themed bakery doles out goodies there, so says big signs dominating a Pivovar wall facing Interstate 35. A stay at Pivovar's 28-room boutique hotel includes access to beer baths. Suites there during peak demand fetch anywhere from $750 to $850 an evening, Beseda said.

But wait, there is much more, said Beseda, a Central Texas native who spent most of his youth in Penelope, West and Waco. He attended Tarleton State University's ROTC program, graduating in 1997 as a second lieutenant.

"I wore my dress blues on a Saturday, reported to Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Sunday, going right into the service," Beseda said. "I traveled the world, visiting 37 different countries. I've been blessed. One of my favorite assignments was the consulate in Jerusalem, one of my least favorites was Afghanistan. I was assigned to Hawaii for a time, meaning I traveled throughout the Pacific. For a small town Penelope boy, I've seen a lot."

Fortunately, he crossed paths — or more accurately, flight paths — with Julius Kramaric, a businessman from the Czech Republic looking for investment opportunities in the United States. The two shared a sight-seeing helicopter ride in Hawaii and later dined together, sewing seeds for a collaboration with investors in Europe. Icing on the cake was Kramaric's visit to Westfest, West's annual celebration of Czech culture.

Fueled by foreign dollars, Pivovar arose next to Union Pacific Railroad tracks in downtown Waco.

"That was phase one," said Beseda, who knows about putting pieces together. The 5% of his career not dedicated to military service involved logistics, efficiently moving things from here to there. He rallied a start-up logistical team for Walmart in Fontana, California, so he knows "how to get beer to market."

That knowledge serves him well as CEO of Pivovar, which continues to maneuver and advance. Czech investors also acquired the Texas Meter & Device building next door to Pivovar and across Eighth Street from Waco Transit. Beseda said plans are to convert the building to office space for Pivovar's use. Any room left will be made available to mixed-use tenants.

"Not naming names, but in the past week or two, we've been in conversation with people looking to lease that space," Beseda said.

A second building nearby, also previously owned by Texas Meter & Device but now Pivovar controlled, may become home to a beer-canning operation, Beseda said. He said he made Pivovar-produced beer available to Westfest revelers last year. Targeting other Czech festivals and marketing the beer to retailers such as H-E-B would seem a logical next step, Beseda said.

Yet a third former Texas Meter & Device property in the neighborhood ended up in Pivovar's hands, and it quickly was leveled to create parking space. Beseda said with parking at a premium near downtown attractions, including Pivovar itself and various Magnolia enterprises, making spaces available to the public merits consideration. He said the going rate is about $10 per space.

"We are exploring parking lot options that would be available to tourists," he said. "Of course, our hotel would be given top priority."

Pivovar also secured parking between its complex on Eighth Street and the AC Hotel by Marriott going up on Sixth Street.

Looking well into the future, Pivovar still envisions an office tower rising skyward where Texas Meter & Device now sits, Beseda said. That move, of course, would necessitate leveling the space, but generating revenue there until concept leads to construction would work well.

"That's phase four, the office tower," Beseda said. "It's not going to happen tomorrow. We have to think smartly about market conditions, the cost of commodities, getting a return on investment. The smart approach is getting other businesses in next to the Pivovar brand, next to Magnolia."

Talking shop, Beseda said Pivovar is becoming an international destination, thanks to word-of-mouth and positive reviews online. He said he recently met three couples from London staying at Pivovar. He deduced they were part of the same traveling party, but surprisingly learned otherwise.

"I would be willing to bet most hotel guests are from outside Texas, same with the restaurant," Beseda said. "We know George's and Vitek's are iconic brands, but we're so near Magnolia, we're getting a different crowd."