Plant that could make billions of aluminum cans in Waco gets nod for $6.8M in incentives

A Mexico-based company will make Waco its first greenfield manufacturing site in the United States, announcing plans to invest $100 million locally, create 121 jobs and produce as many as a few billion aluminum cans per year for customers along Interstate 35.

The Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court greased the skids to the tune of $6.8 million in economic development incentives Tuesday for Envases Group's foray into Central Texas. Each panel signed off on their part of a $4 million grant, and the Waco City Council signed off an an additional grant covering half the plan's expected real and personal property taxes for 10 years.

Envases' city and county tax payments would amount to a 26% return on the economic development grants in less than three years, Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, told commissioners. Waco's plant would be comparable to an Envases facility in Hidalgo, Mexico, that can produce 3 billion cans a year at full capacity, Collins said. The company has clients in the Dallas area and in San Antonio, she said.