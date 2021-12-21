Poco Loco opening North Waco supermarket after major overhaul

The building holding Poco Loco has been vacant since 2014. Gomez said the chain plans two other smaller stores in Greater Waco.

Hispanic clout is growing in the marketplace, and retailers are noticing. Hispanic McLennan County residents accounted for about half the county's growth during the decade beginning in 2010 and comprise 26% of the county's population of more than 260,000 residents, census figures show.

The 25th Street corridor that now includes Poco Loco Supermercado also soon will be home to a new city of Waco fire station where the demolished 25th Street Theatre once stood. The movie house opened in 1945, closing as a theater in 1982.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he took up store officials' invitation to tour the site, and is happy about the investment in the 25th Street corridor.

“The store is pristine, and the capital investment is significant, based on my observation,” Meek said.

He also said ensuring Waco residents have access to nearby places to buy food is a priority.