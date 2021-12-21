Poco Loco opening North Waco supermarket after major overhaul

It is bright, inviting and opens Wednesday. The grocery chain Poco Loco Supermercado has transformed a building on North 25th Street from 37,000-square-foot eyesore to potentially a neighborhood asset.
Waco's Poco Loco is the chain's 17th, company Vice President Carlos Gomez said during a tour as dozens assembled displays and stocked shelves in the supermarket catering to Hispanic tastes.
Items featured in English and Spanish advertising include tejocote jalapeno peppers, raw head-on shrimp, beef tripe, limes, corn husks for tamales, bone-in pork roast, bulk pinto beans, avocados and chopped steak.
"Finally, you asked for it, now Poco Loco is here," a welcoming sign says.
Poco Loco confirmed interest in the vacant building as early as 2018. Previously, the space was occupied by a Winn-Dixie and three other Hispanic-themed markets. As opening day approached, and crews have completed last minute tasks, the parking lot has filled.
Eager would-be customers cautiously approached the automatic front door Tuesday, only to be told they must wait until Wednesday's opening.
"We bought the building because we want to invest in Waco," Gomez said. "We see potential for growth in the Hispanic community."
The building holding Poco Loco has been vacant since 2014. Gomez said the chain plans two other smaller stores in Greater Waco.
Hispanic clout is growing in the marketplace, and retailers are noticing. Hispanic McLennan County residents accounted for about half the county's growth during the decade beginning in 2010 and comprise 26% of the county's population of more than 260,000 residents, census figures show.
The 25th Street corridor that now includes Poco Loco Supermercado also soon will be home to a new city of Waco fire station where the demolished 25th Street Theatre once stood. The movie house opened in 1945, closing as a theater in 1982.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he took up store officials' invitation to tour the site, and is happy about the investment in the 25th Street corridor.
“The store is pristine, and the capital investment is significant, based on my observation,” Meek said.
He also said ensuring Waco residents have access to nearby places to buy food is a priority.
Gomez said Poco Loco gutted the building at 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard down to its shell, then built it back in Poco Loco style. He said the chain has a construction crew, but tries to hire local subcontractors when possible. He declined to say how much Poco Loco is spending on its Waco store, but hinted the price will reach multiple millions.
"It's 100% renovated," Gomez said.
Crews built a new parking lot; installed new equipment, including six registers; and addressed needs related to refrigeration, utilities and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. The entryway facing North 25th Street received a makeover, and painters created a fresh appearance relying heavily on earth tones.
The store, which will operate daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., has a 90-foot-long, full-service meat department, bakery, tortilleria, cafe with full-service kitchen and a business office for cashing checks.
Gomez said groceries and general merchandise occupy 16 aisles. A candy display is located to the right upon entry, produce to the left.
Poco Loco will hire up to 120 to get the store open and operating, and long-term employment is expected to peak at 90, Gomez said.
He estimated 90% of store staffers will be bilingual.
Elsewhere locally, La Michoacana Meat Market continues construction on a full-service grocery store in the 2200 block of West Waco Drive, near Ranchito 5 Tex-Mex restaurant. The company website says it carries marinated meats, dairy products, Mexican candies, produce, baked goods, health and beauty items, and products from Central and South America.
Gomez said he views La Michoacana as a competitor in the market, just as is H-E-B or other Hispanic-themed grocers. Gomez said Poco Loco is not creating a presence locally to hasten anyone's demise, "but transaction-wise, we hope every person in Waco comes to see us."
He said the first 500 through the door Wednesday will receive a gift.