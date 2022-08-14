Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway

Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa's and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.

Those pale blue scooters were everywhere, most occupied, one parked. A seemingly homeless man was stretched out along a slab of brick pavers, his reclining body surrounded by bedding and snacks. A small gray cat seemed to ponder its options of rolling on parched grass, watching tourists stroll by between Union Pacific tracks, or dumpster diving up the block.

A few blocks away at Sixth Street, crews are making striking progress on a new AC Hotel by Marriot.

But something was missing from the route, actually, two things: a proposed 110-room Hyatt Place between Third and Fourth streets and Mary Avenue, where the kitty was prowling; and a multi-story Embassy Suites announced between Second and Third streets and Mary Avenue. The were announced in a similar timeframe as the AC Hotel up the street.

Nothing on those lots now but crickets and question marks.

Waco native Birju Patel, reached by phone, said his BH Hospitality Management has downsized plans to place Embassy Suites almost directly behind River Square Center, but has not abandoned the venture. Once an undertaking priced between $33 million and $35 million, its price has dropped to about $20 million to $24 million, Patel said in April.

BH Hospitality plans to take another run at Waco's Tax Increment Financing Zone board to secure more TIF money for its Embassy Suites. The board awarded $7.4 million in 2018, which the Waco City Council approved. The money would go to build the 175-room hotel and a parking garage next door.

Patel missed a Dec. 31, 2021, deadline to get the project built, and the TIF board withdrew the pledge. Patel said financing for lodging development froze during the pandemic, but earlier this year had loosened. He said Friday he has not received a new TIF commitment.

The $19 million Hyatt Place proposed across the street from the Embassy site also received a TIF commitment but was to be completed by late 2020. It was to include a parking garage, 7,000 square feet of retail space, a pool, exercise facility, meeting rooms and restaurants. Considering its location, it would provide guests with easy access to dining, entertainment and events. It would represent a short walk to Magnolia Market at the Silos, The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, Dr Pepper Museum and Pivovar restaurant and brewery.

Waco RL Hospitality LLC, whose officials of record in 2019 were from Texas and California, has not gone public with plans going forward.

No mystery exists at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue. The heavy equipment, hard-hat requirements and barricades tell of work in progress. Crews are going up with a 182-key AC Hotel Waco, which would have a large conference center and other event space, retail and commercial space and a parking garage partly open to public use.

Rogers-O'Brien Construction is serving as general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion sometime next year. The city has approved the project for an $8.7 million TIF grant and another $4.5 million in hotel occupancy tax breaks over eight years.

Elsewhere near downtown and Elm Avenue, one company, Temple-based KB Hotels is overseeing work on three hotels: a 132-room Cambria Suites, a 128-room EVEN Hotel and a 101-room Holiday Inn Express. Construction on each property along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at either Bridge Street or Taylor Avenue, appeared to slow during the pandemic. Work also continues on a major city of Waco infrastructure project on Elm.

At Washington Avenue and Seventh Street, signs of work abound on the former Grand Karem Shrine building. A partnership between Magnolia and Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners is converting the building into a boutique hotel, restaurant and event space called Hotel 128.

Carla Pendegraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, provided a list Friday showing hotels "actively under construction." The list includes the Element Hotel, Cambria Suites, EVEN Hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel 128, and an Element Hotel near the traffic circle, which is another project of the Temple company building the three hotels on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When finished, they will pump another 681 rooms onto the market. Should they emerge, Embassy Suites and Hyatt Place Downtown would add 280 to that number. Meanwhile, Pendegraft said 10 new hotels with a combined 992 rooms were completed between 2018 and 2022 in Greater Waco.

So far, Waco is holding its own in terms of hotel occupancy rates, hitting 72.2% compared with the state's 66.8% in June, the latest numbers available, Pendegraft said.