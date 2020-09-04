Rehab center is first development in new Robinson reinvestment zone

Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Alabama, approached Triliji Group about assisting in securing a development site in Greater Waco, said Banks. He and Monroe launched a search, striking a deal on acreage near I-35 and Loop 340, which he described as a "crucial intersection."

Encompass Health signed off on the site, said Banks, and work has begun.

"We are excited to bring our rehabilitation services in the Greater Waco area through this new, state-of-the-art hospital," said Frank Brown, president of Encompass Health's southwest region, in a news release.

Brown said the facility should open in summer 2021 to complement local acute care services. It will care for patients recovering from a variety of illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and orthopedic conditions.

It will employ 90 people with an average salary of $66,000, according to Encompass Health's request for tax breaks. The city of Robinson and McLennan County each approved seven-year property tax abatements that start at 70% and fall to 55%, said Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin.

During that seven years, Encompass Health will pay $293,000 in taxes to the city of Robinson, while enjoying $511,000 in city tax relief.