Report: Greater Waco's economic heartbeat grew stronger in July

Waco’s economy posed as Lazarus in July, showing more life than it has in four months and shrugging off some of the effects of COVID-19 to register increases in spending, home construction, job creation, home sales and hotel occupancy.

Remarkably, retail spending in July eclipsed that in July a year earlier, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham said in delivering the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index report.

The residential real estate market “has come storming back,” with record home sales in July, he said. Automobile sales, meanwhile, set monthly records in both June and July.

Using data dating to 2000 as a baseline, Ingham creates an economic snapshot of trends for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. He assigns a raw score, which was 130.4 in July, up from 129.4 in June but below the 131.3 in July of last year.

“The index remains down by 3.1% compared to its February 2020 pre-COVID peak of 134.6, but thus begins the recovery in the Greater Waco metro area economy as general economic activity is restored,” Ingham said in summary.

Records continue to fall in the housing sector, Ingham said.