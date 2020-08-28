Report: Greater Waco's economic heartbeat grew stronger in July

Waco’s economy posed as Lazarus in July, showing more life than it has in four months and shrugging off some of the effects of COVID-19 to register increases in spending, home construction, job creation, home sales and hotel occupancy.
Remarkably, retail spending in July eclipsed that in July a year earlier, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham said in delivering the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index report.
The residential real estate market “has come storming back,” with record home sales in July, he said. Automobile sales, meanwhile, set monthly records in both June and July.
Using data dating to 2000 as a baseline, Ingham creates an economic snapshot of trends for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. He assigns a raw score, which was 130.4 in July, up from 129.4 in June but below the 131.3 in July of last year.
“The index remains down by 3.1% compared to its February 2020 pre-COVID peak of 134.6, but thus begins the recovery in the Greater Waco metro area economy as general economic activity is restored,” Ingham said in summary.
Records continue to fall in the housing sector, Ingham said.
A total of 390 existing homes changed hands in July, surpassing the 382 sales in June and outpacing the July 2019 sales total by nearly 20%, Ingham reported. The number of homes sold through the first seven months of the year also is a record, surpassing 1,900 during the January-July time frame for the first time. The average home sales price is up 7% year-over-year.
Local numbers reflect positive trends on the housing front statewide.
“Now is a good time to buy a home,” said Jim Gaines, chief economist for the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, quoted in a news release.
“Interest rates are low, mortgage lenders are generally approving loans easily, and future prices will be higher,” said Gaines. “Market demand is now focused on the middle-to-higher-income groups who have remained employed during the pandemic. This means higher-priced homes have been more active than lower-priced homes sought by workers more impacted by COVID-19.”
He said he does not see interest rates becoming a deterrent.
“It’s not like the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates anytime soon,” he said. “They are on record as saying they will allow inflation to go to 3% or more and stay there for a while to get the overall economy moving.”
On the construction side, nail guns and power saws are working overtime.
Waco issued 74 permits to build new homes in July, an all-time record for the month and the second-highest total for any month behind only the 84 permits Waco issued in October 2019, Ingham said. Still, year-to-date totals are down 9%, “due to double-digit percentage declines February through May.”
Evidence is mounting that August may produce even better numbers.
The Waco office of Associated General Contractors reported in its newsletter that permits were issued between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 to build 51 single-family homes in Greater Waco, most going to homebuilder D.R. Horton.
“Waco’s inspection department told me it has issued 65 permits to build homes on one street,” said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. She presented Ingham’s findings during a Zoom meeting with invited business leaders.
Spending on vehicles continues to recover from pandemic doldrums.
Sales totaled $60.7 million in July, up 11% from June, and through July stood at $380 million, a 5% increase from the first seven months last year.
Bird-Kultgen Ford vice president Claire Kultgen McDonald said business began to recover in May with the arrival of $1,200 stimulus checks.
“Now we’re selling used vehicles as fast as we get them, sometimes before we get them,” said McDonald. She said her daily teleconference with 20 dealers nationwide suggests Texas’ auto market is recovering more quickly.
Through July, 7,800 of the 11,300 jobs lost in March and April have been restored. Total employment in the Greater Waco metro area, said Ingham, is down 2.3% compared to that in July 2019, but is considerably improved from the 8.3% year-over-year decline in April, Ingham reported.
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry, including work in hotels, remains 22% below that in July last year, Ingham said. The pandemic hit that sector the hardest locally and statewide, according to reports.
Retail sales in May totaled $303 million across Greater Waco, up from $294 million in May last year. Sales in May are reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in June and reflected in rebates sent to communities in July.
“General spending has recovered impressively along with other sectors of the local economy,” Ingham said.
“These improvements strongly suggest an economy that is itching to normalize and has been spring-loaded to do so as the restart progresses.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.