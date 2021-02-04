Report: Waco economy 'impressive' despite COVID-19

The Waco economy gets an A for effort in 2020, setting records for homes sold, homes built, spending and general construction despite obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, a West Texas economist reports.
The raw score of Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham’s Greater Waco Economic Index ended 2020 only 1.3% below that of 2019. And by the time New Year’s Day celebrations were in full swing, the community had regained all but 300 of more than 11,000 jobs lost last April, Ingham said.
Ingham uses data dating to 2000 to track economic trends under a contract with the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. His findings are presented by Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and invited business leaders participate in a roundtable discussion.
Before the COVID-19-induced contraction, Greater Waco had enjoyed eight years of economic growth, Ingham said. The GWEI increased by 35% during that time, an impressive 4.3% per year. The index reached an all-time high of 134.6 in February 2020, but numbers began to suffer in March.
December’s 132.0 raw score was down from 133.8 a year earlier.
“Frankly, a decline of only 1.3% in a year like 2020 is itself an impressive outcome, and households and businesses re-engaged to a significant extent when presented with the opportunities to do so,” Ingham said in summary.
Collins said Waco’s diverse economy has served it well during the recovery, noting that communities in oil-centric West Texas suffered damage to their economies totaling 30% to 40%, her colleagues reported.
Auto dealerships seemingly became a refuge for Waco residents craving a break from hunkering down. Manufacturers were offering sweet deals, and the public could not spend discretionary funds on travel, so they shelled out for vehicles, said Ted Teague, general manager at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, who took part in a Zoom presentation of Ingham’s findings.
Auto sales suffered a 28% year-over-year decline in April, Ingham reported, but spending rose every quarter of 2020 compared with 2019. Spending in December bested that a year earlier by 9.5%, Ingham said.
For the year, auto spending increased a healthy 5.5%.
Spending in general recovered nicely as the year progressed, as local residents joined those nationwide in ordering online, Collins said. Retail spending for the year totaled $3.86 billion, a 1.6% year-over-year increase, “an extraordinary outcome under the circumstances,” Ingham said.
Home sales also gained momentum throughout 2020, setting records for December, the fourth quarter and the entire year. When the ink had dried, 3,394 homes had changed hands, according to Waco Multiple Listing Service figures that Ingham relied on. Exactly 300 homes were sold in December, typically a slow month for moving real estate, but not in 2020.
The average price of a home sold in December topped $259,000, a 16% jump from December a year earlier. For the year, homes sold in 2020 fetched prices 10.6% above those in 2019, which were 8% above those in 2018.
More homes are selling, and more homes are being built.
A total of 654 permits to build single-family residences were issued last year, setting a record and eclipsing by 5% the previous year’s total.
“This is largely thanks to a strong third quarter and the 153 permits issued in the month of August alone,” Ingham said, summarizing his findings.
Permits valued at more than $570 million were issued for non-residential construction, about $200 million more than in 2019. The bell cow was the $200 million Amazon fulfillment center under construction on Exchange Parkway. It will employ about a thousand making at least $15 an hour.
Amazon secured its permit in October, “pushing the fourth quarter permit total over three times the fourth quarter 2019 permit valuation,” Ingham said.
Hotel performance continues to languish thanks to COVID-19. December lodging revenue was off by more than 37% year-over-year, and the quarter suffered a 36% decline. Unfortunately, those numbers reflect a slight improvement from the almost 40% yearlong decline in lodging revenue.
“The year 2020 was obviously the year of COVID in all respects, including economically in Waco and beyond,” Ingham said. “In April and May, however, few would have predicted the impressive outcomes in the Waco metro area economy for the year as a whole. But that’s exactly what happened.”
Ingham said his assessment of the Waco economy is not yet complete.
The Texas Workforce Commission in early March will release revised and updated employment data, and he will tweak the GWEI accordingly.
“That will set the stage for a look ahead to 2021,” he said.
Several issues were raised during the roundtable discussion.
Rocky Harris, who operates Prosperity Tax Service with his wife, Keshia Miller, asked Collins about the chamber’s approach to recruiting business and industry and the weight given to the wages and benefits they provide.
Harris said he would hope employees share in the companies’ prosperity.
Collins said the chamber offers incentives to prospects that pay a livable wage and offer health insurance. She said $15-an-hour has become commonplace. It would be counterproductive to entice a company to Greater Waco whose employees would rely on the public sector for benefits, she said.
“We also want a ladder of success within the company,” Collins said.
Waco businessman Cory Dickman, a Baylor University graduate originally from Portland, Oregon, whose ventures include Waco Pedal Tours, Waco Escape Rooms and Nexus Esports, said friends tell him Waco is becoming more attractive to younger people as its entertainment options expand.
He said the new Topgolf venue under construction off the Interstate 35 frontage road near New Road is an example.
“They’re saying, ‘Waco has made it now,’” Dickman said on the Zoom call.