Vanessa Rodriguez smiles while savoring the smoky taste mezcal delivers. The Mexican liquor made from agave will play a prominent role in her new restaurant tucked inside the Hippodrome Theatre.

On a gorgeous Friday afternoon, she talks about life growing up in the Mexico city of Monclova, her tight-knit family and their move to San Antonio when she was 12. She followed her heart to Waco, which she loves, calling it "like a big city, but not really." She relishes her shot at the American dream.

She recently opened Maria Mezcaleria, a bar and restaurant occupying prime space in the Hippodrome Theatre, Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, a venue with its own story to tell. A $5 million upgrade half-a-decade ago produced extra movie screens, improved sound and acoustics, arrival of The Hightop Bar, The Raleigh Diner and a new vibe courtesy of brothers Shane and Cody Turner and businessman Todd Behringer. They envisioned first-run movies, relaxing, after-hours destinations and live performances.

But COVID-19 gathered steam in 2020, and in November that year, the Hippodrome announced it would shutter the restaurant and bar and mothball first-run shows. The owners announced they would make space available to others and that "the enhancements to the property … will afford a tremendous opportunity for someone with the passion and drive to make their own mark in downtown."

Generally, space there has languished, though the Hippodrome still hosts community events, movie festivals and live acts on occasion.

But Rodriguez saw an opportunity to snag a sliver of Hippodrome potential, about 1,200 square feet, and blaze her own trail. There, wait staffers wear black. The bebidas include Jack Daniel's, Mexican coffee, draft beer, soft drinks and mineral water. Breakfast and brunch menus include queso, nachos, tres leches French toast, Mexican omelets, and chicharrones.

But the star in this presentation is mezcal, the Mexican spirit concocted for centuries from the agave plant. Rodriguez can name the seven Mexican states where the government has approved mezcal production.

"We wanted to open another restaurant, with a focus on the bar," Rodriguez said. Her husband, Pedro Leon, has ownership ties to Hecho En Waco, a restaurant at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue downtown.

Recruiting help from Hunter Harrell, a friend in the real estate business, Rodriguez and Leon launched a quest for the ideal address.

"This location … the moment I saw it, I was taken with it," said Rodriguez, alluding to the Hippodrome's historic significance, its presence in an area bustling with tourists, locals and students.

A block away Chip and Joanna Gaines are spending more than $20 million converting the old Tribune-Herald building into Magnolia headquarters.

Also nearby, at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, the Turners and Behringer created Union Hall.

Rodriguez said she is heartened by early returns. She opened a week or so ago, but already patrons are finding her place. Most in their 30s and 40s, they express surprise Waco has a watering hole devoted to mezcal. Smallish and stylish, the place accommodates 80 customers, including patio dining and drinking. A wall painting of celebrated Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix immediately captures one's attention upon entry to Maria Mezcaleria.

Felix's presence in a theater seemed apropos, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez expresses confidence she can pull off this adventure. She began waitressing at age 16, quitting five years later to attend nursing school at McLennan Community College. She became a stay-at-home mom "until now," when she scratched an itch to become an entrepreneur.

Her husband lends his expertise, having lived in Jalisco, Mexico, known for its abundance of agave and tequila distilleries. Tequila, a specific type of mezcal, is made only from blue agave, whereas mezcal can be produced from an array of agave plants.

"There is an extensive knowledge of distilled spirits in Jalisco," Rodriguez said. "They make a lot of tequila there as the Mexican government has determined it has the perfect climate and soil, a requirement of the designation."

She said by next week her establishment likely will carry more than 30 brands of mezcal, representing nearly all agave varieties.

Local mezcal suppliers include Spec's and Twin Liquors, but establishing an account and a rapport with companies to keep mezcal steadily flowing can prove challenging and time consuming, Rodriguez said.

"They don't want bottles of mezcal sitting on shelves," she said. "Getting approval is a long process."

Harrell said he worked with fellow real estate agent Fisher Cannon to link Rodriguez with the Hippodrome. He said the establishment will become a hit with younger people strolling downtown in search of food and drink.

"What sets them apart is how they make margaritas, the freshness and caliber of the mezcal," Harrell said of Maria Mezcaleria.

Turner Brothers Real Estate agent Josh Barrett represented Hippodrome ownership in securing a lease with Rodriguez. He said he has other deals in the works there, some nearing completion.

"I'm working with a couple of bar concepts on the second and third floors," Barrett said. "I'm expecting a signed deal in a week or so."

Three lease spaces covering a combined 4,200 square feet fronting Eighth Street have been chronically available. But Barrett said crews soon will gut and clean the spaces, creating storefronts for retail operations or restaurants.