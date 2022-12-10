Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco

Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass.

"I love your store," said a college-aged browser, departing the premises. Dearing smiled, thanked her for the compliment, and urged a return.

Grocery, the store, is many things: eclectic, tasteful, glassy and classy. But it is not where one buys eggs, milk and bread. African carvings, Andy Warhol prints, woolen coats and turquoise jewelry, yes. Food items, no.

The store shares a corner with Tecovas, another addition to the inner-city retailing scene stretching from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and Spice Village to Sironia, Weekend Hippie Boutique, Cactus Rose, Sparrow and Stumpy's Hatchet House. On Saturday, they were decked out in their holiday finest. A pink Christmas tree here, mannequins in the show window there, an inflatable Santa atop the shops at 12th Street and Washington Avenue, a locale reminiscent of a Spanish mission, with courtyard, and home to Bombones Mexican Cuisine.

"Some people stick their head inside and say, 'Tecovas?' and we say 'close,'" Dearing said, recalling expressions of disbelief over the exotic inventory.

Retailing choices along Austin, Franklin and Washington avenues can spin heads, leave patrons scrounging for something to write with.

"Remember the names of these places. We've got to come back," said a pack leader hotfooting it along Austin Avenue on Saturday morning.

The advent of lookers and buyers, the revival of downtown's retail presence impresses "Mr. H," whose Waco Bargain Center at 920 Austin Ave. dates to 1976, and has survived bad times and worse. Mr. H, wearing a western hat, asked that his full name not be used. He greeted walk-ins by name, recounting their patronage to a store selling furniture, appliances and housewares.

"I remember when you could fire a cannon down Austin Avenue and not hit a soul. We didn't look left or right when pulling out of the parking lot. We knew nobody was driving by," said the owner and operator who figured business volume has increased 50% the past five years.

He survived, even thrived while other downtown stores went dark, yielding to market forces and what he considers poor decisions, among them once converting Austin Avenue to a pedestrian mall barring vehicular traffic. He offers credit, finances purchases, and cultivates generational loyalty. The store has arranged with area car lots to accept payments.

New arrivals have become quite the sight to see, said the owner.

"There have been shops I didn't think would make it. They are still around," he said. "Some I thought would last have disappeared."

He credited Magnolia Market at the Silos with stimulating the resurgence, but also mentioned the chronic vacancy rate among downtown properties during the bad old days. Desperate owners "were practically giving them away just to avoid paying taxes. There were deals to be made."

Commercial real estate specialist Gregg Glime's name appears on available buildings scattered around town, with heavy concentration along Austin, Franklin and Washington avenues where commerce is making a comeback.

"Downtown still continues to draw steady demand from retailers," Glime said. "We have vacancies in the larger footprint retail spaces, but small retail and some ranges of office space fill up as soon as they come available."

He said the key to continued success is persuading locals to come downtown, including those from the suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt, Lorena and elsewhere.

"I know we are seeing patterns of this increase," he said, "and this will be the lifeblood to ensuring our businesses downtown continue to thrive."

More retail is on the way, Glime said, mentioning growing interest in the interlocking shipping containers at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue now called Herringbone after once being dubbed The Containery. A San Diego development company has announced plans for a major overhaul. Glime said he "is getting significant activity there, less than 1,000 square feet."

Pockets of humanity were everywhere downtown on Saturday. Families gathered for fast-food lunches outside the McLennan County Courthouse, watching traffic ebb and flow at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. Meats were grilling in the parking lot outside Embrace The Chaos Tattoo Studio. Foot traffic was shoulder-to-shoulder near Magnolia Market, The Findery and the second Simply Irresistible location near Eight Street and Webster Avenue.

Simply Irresistible's Austin Avenue location sprawls over 10,000 square feet of concrete flooring and exposed rafters. The owner was not around, but a salesperson paused to talk shop. She said seasonal and holiday-related merchandise is selling very well. Prices have been slashed.

A customer circled a table stocked with wooden coasters featuring smart-alecky sayings such as "Tequila, because the chandelier isn't going to swing itself," and, "99% of being married is yelling 'What?' from the other room."

Colton Dearing and Michael Davidson are the creative minds behind Grocery. They are Baylor University graduates and longtime friends who travel extensively. They haunt estate sales and markets, securing goods they like, and would like to own, and display them in their 1,600-square-foot store. Both have lived in Los Angeles, and Davidson in New York. But family, friends and the lifestyle brought the duo back to Central Texas.

"Our buddies own Pinewood, and they approached us about leasing space, then this opportunity presented itself," said Dearing, discussing choosing Washington Avenue over the Pinewood Coffee Bar site on Austin Avenue. "When we moved in, Washington was still one-way, but it was changing to two-way. With the hotel … we saw this as the right time and right place."

Chip and Joanna Gaines are converting the Grand Karem Shrine building at 700 Washington Ave. to a boutique hotel with amenities.

Business contacts and travel allowed the team to source items from England, Italy and Spain. They also work with a high-end auction house in Houston.

"We both have full-time jobs outside of this," said Dearing, who travels for Stag Provisions in Austin, specializing in men's clothing and accessories.

The store has carried puppets from Peru; a wooden, hand-carved juicer from India; a hand-carved panther; and a leopard "with burnished dots on it," said Dearing, whose shop also offers high-end men's clothing.

"You just missed a girl who bought a pair of Justin boots painted in bright metallic silver. Justin made them that way in the '80s," Dearing said.

"All the vendors on this street are getting tight. Everybody has been accepting. We meet up with the tattoo parlor folks at Southern Roots around the corner," Dearing said, mentioning a beer-and-pizza emporium. "Other places around the country just don't have that sense of community.

"We've really enjoyed moving back to Waco."