Ritchie's Western Wear is quitting business after 44 years, and the news attracted longtime customers and newbies seeking discounts on Monday.

Company patriarch Alan Ritchie, like Kenny Rogers' gambler, pondered whether to hold 'em, but decided to fold 'em. Still, the store at 4533 W. Waco Drive is producing a run of aces as it rides into the sunset.

A liquidation sale will run through July, with Ritchie's needing to clear jeans, boots, hats, billfolds and belts from its shelves, with the total retail price stretching into seven figures, Alan Ritchie estimated.

Retail can become a grind, said both Alan Ritchie and his son, Mike Ritchie, who for years has served as de facto manager. Alan is 82, while Mike is 57. They have been a team since Mike was 9 years old, accompanying Dad to flea markets where they sold merchandise with a western theme. This was Alan's "Saturday" job, as he put it, having moved from Opelika, Alabama, to become pastor at Robinson Church of Christ. Now he fulfills "a variety of duties" at New Road Church of Christ, he said during a stop at the store.

"Lord permitting, I'll get more involved with church work," he said. "Serving God has always been my first loyalty. The business has provided income."

Alan Ritchie could not pinpoint a single factor that led to his family's decision last summer to shutter the establishment. The number of retailers selling western merchandise continues to increase. Cavender's Boot City opened a superstore at Central Texas Marketplace. Tecovas placed a store on Washington Avenue. Boot Barn operates on North New Road, and Big Ranch Western Wear set up shop at 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive.

But the Ritchies say these relatively new additions did not threaten to run them out of town by sundown, so to speak. Ritchie's Western Wear held its own, even took on more lease space in the retail strip as it became available. Its first expansion came when its neighbor, El Conquistador Restaurant, moved into the former Nick's restaurant across Waco Drive.

If anything, said the Ritchies, supply chain headaches greased the skids for a departure. The store could rely upon delivery schedules for Western clothes and accessories. But hats and boots became hit or miss.

"See that pair right there," said Ritchie, pointing to a pair of full-quill ostrich boots. "Order those today, and I might get them by Christmas."

But Ritchie's Western Wear has weathered storms before, the ups and downs of a changing marketplace, and probably could stay aboard for another 8-second count. But Alan Ritchie said after more than 40 years putting out fires and weighing risk and reward, he decided to call this his last rodeo.

"We've been worn out for a while, which is the main reason we decided to quit the business," said Alan Ritchie. "I thought about taking in the space next door, but city codes would require us to install a sprinkler system that might cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then there was the down time we faced, closing the store while the work was underway.

"I'd have to work until I was 100 if we took on those responsibilities and costs," said Alan Ritchie. "So maybe this is really a blessing."

Mike Ritchie said fatigue played a role in his support of closure.

"I will take some time off, decompress, maybe travel," said Mike Ritchie. "I have three teens on the last leg of their college journey. I'll close this chapter of my life before getting into the next. I still want to do something, but I'm not exploring avenues. I just want to clear the deck here first.

"God will let me know where he wants me to be," said Mike Ritchie.

Ritchie confirmed he assisted his dad at flea market sales beginning at age 9. He said his duties were about what one would expect of a youngster that age, but he gratefully learned lessons about hard work he values today.

Alan Ritchie said his inventory gradually increased to the point he needed a bigger place. He operated a kiosk on Lake Air Mall, now gone at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard, where Target now sits. He later occupied a small space on Richland Mall, as his inventory continued to swell to include belts, buckles, knives and hats. In 1980, he welcomed the opportunity to take space on West Waco Drive, and has been there since.

Jay and Carol Ehret, who own Pickup Outfitters, now have title to the building, and will relocate there from their longtime spot on Lake Air Drive, taking space next door to Ritchie's Western Wear. What will happen to the Ritchie's location becomes a decision for the Ehrets, said Alan Ritchie, adding the Ehrets did not pressure the western store to find space elsewhere, asking only that it remain open at least one year after it became theirs.

Alan Ritchie said he is keeping the promise he made then.

Longtime customer Stan Parker visited the store Monday, shopping for another belt or two. He said he has patronized Ritchie's for decades, buying wallets, shirts, hats and other items. He hates to see the place close, he said, "but I guess they know what they're doing."

"This has always been my go-to place for western wear," said Parker, 63, "and I've been a redneck my whole life. I think the chains killed 'em out. Places like Cavender's, which is the Walmart of western wear."

Alan Ritchie said the turnout Monday was heartening and encouraging. He said word of the closing apparently hit social media, and customers have responded in ways he never would have believed.

"We've had probably 200 people in here today. It's been packed," said Alan Ritchie. "It's been emotional for them, emotional for us."