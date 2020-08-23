Sales taxes going strong despite pandemic

Communities all over McLennan County celebrated bountiful sales tax rebates in August, many enjoying double-digit year-over-year increases.

Among that crowd were Beverly Hills, 22.6%; Hewitt, 28.9%; McGregor, 28.3%; Lorena, 35.5%; Robinson, 23.1%; and Woodway, 10.2%.

Bellmead and West saw modest increases of 4.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

Lacy Lakeview's 14.2% decline represented the only clunker.

Calendar year through August, Waco's rebates total $27 million, about 1.8% more than it received during the same period last year.

The Bloomberg news service reported last month that the June performance "brought the value of retail sales about in line with pre-pandemic levels." Categories enjoying growth included furniture, electronics, appliances, clothing and sporting goods, according to Bloomberg. Purchases at apparel shops increased 105% between June and July, while electronics saw a 37% gain, according to the report.

It also mentioned stimulus checks and the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits as factors in the spending trend. It warned consumers may reduce discretionary spending if government support wanes.

An Aug. 14 press release by the National Retail Federation was more optimistic.