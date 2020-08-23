Sales taxes going strong despite pandemic

Masks do not silence a growling stomach, and hunkering down does not necessarily mean stifling the urge to browse until the mood passes.
COVID-19 or no, people are spending. Numbers reported nationally, statewide and in McLennan County tell the story. Small communities and midsize cities, Waco included, are enjoying a buoyant bottom line, at least from the perspective of taxes paid on restaurant meals, including to-go orders, store merchandise and other items subject to sales-related levies.
Fueling this renaissance, in part, is a tweaking of state law allowing Texas to capture once-lost revenue from online sales. No longer can those picking and choosing online while relaxing at home avoid taxing obligations.
The adjustments benefit other entities, including cities, counties and special taxing districts, which share in the state's haul of sales taxes.
Texas imposes a sales tax of 6.25%, while local taxing entities can legally add levies. Buyers in Waco pay 8.25 cents on each $1 spent on taxable items.
Though the pandemic continues to rage, Waco this month received a sales tax rebate of $4.05 million from the Texas Comptroller's Office, a 14.7% leap from the $3.5 million refund it collected in August last year.
August rebates reflect June sales reported to the state in July.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar in August sent checks totaling $909 million to taxing entities statewide, representing a 3.6% increase from a year earlier, well before COVID-19 arrived on the scene to wreak havoc.
"Widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months," Hegar's press release states.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, added her perspective to the numbers.
"Stimulus checks were flowing to individuals, along with income tax refunds, and the economy was beginning to reopen," Collins said via email.
Residents who lost jobs also are returning to work, she said. There were 4,600 more individuals employed locally in May than in April. Jobless figures the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday show the unemployment rate dropped four-tenths of 1 percent, from 6.9% to 6.5%, between June and July. It estimated yet another 2,000 people re-entered the workforce.
Rising employment is "another indicator for stronger spending," she said. "Looking at today's unemployment numbers, our labor force has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, just 150 below December 2019."
Her reference was to the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties. The 6.5% jobless rate announced Friday was the sixth-lowest among 27 metro areas statewide.
Communities all over McLennan County celebrated bountiful sales tax rebates in August, many enjoying double-digit year-over-year increases.
Among that crowd were Beverly Hills, 22.6%; Hewitt, 28.9%; McGregor, 28.3%; Lorena, 35.5%; Robinson, 23.1%; and Woodway, 10.2%.
Bellmead and West saw modest increases of 4.8% and 6.2%, respectively.
Lacy Lakeview's 14.2% decline represented the only clunker.
Calendar year through August, Waco's rebates total $27 million, about 1.8% more than it received during the same period last year.
The Bloomberg news service reported last month that the June performance "brought the value of retail sales about in line with pre-pandemic levels." Categories enjoying growth included furniture, electronics, appliances, clothing and sporting goods, according to Bloomberg. Purchases at apparel shops increased 105% between June and July, while electronics saw a 37% gain, according to the report.
It also mentioned stimulus checks and the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits as factors in the spending trend. It warned consumers may reduce discretionary spending if government support wanes.
An Aug. 14 press release by the National Retail Federation was more optimistic.
"Retail sales are starting the third quarter on a solid footing considering the nosedive we saw this spring, but we have to remember that there's uncertainty about economic policy and that the resurgence of the virus is putting pressure on the fledgling recovery," federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz wrote.
June retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 8.4% from May, while those in July were up a seasonally adjusted 1.2% from June, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.
Walmart reported its online sales have almost doubled during the pandemic, increasing 97%. Walmart's overall sales during the most recent quarter were up 10%, the New York Post reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that states could force out-of-state retailers to collect state and local sales taxes from their residents. The Texas Legislature acted last year to corral that additional source of revenue.
With some exceptions, retailers could choose to charge the actual combined state and local rates, which in Waco is 8.25%, or a flat rate of 8%. The Texas Comptroller's Office estimated that making online sales subject to taxation would put an extra $500 million annually in state coffers.
