San Diego architectural firm to buy, develop The Containery in downtown Waco

A San Diego architectural firm renowned for turning sows' ears to silk purses may bring its act to Waco, having targeted the brightly colored development at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue called The Containery.

Rad Lab relies heavily on shipping containers to execute its designs, and has many to work with on South Fourth Street, where a cluster painted blue, green, orange and yellow sits empty. A development championed by businessman Bill Wetterman failed to materialize, and TFNB Your Bank For Life foreclosed on a $4.4 million loan in June. The bank listed the property with a $6.5 million asking price.

Rad Lab, the firm not to be confused with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Rad Lab that developed radar technology in the early 1940s, placed the 34,000-square-foot property under contract to buy, Commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime said. Company representatives visited Waco "four or five times," meeting with city and bank leaders and formulating a plan to make The Containery a success story.

"If everything plays out as presented, it would be amazing," Waco Economic Development Director Kent George said. "We've had conversations about what it is and what it could transition to. They would come here and put their experience with container development to use. We're excited about this opportunity to continue momentum downtown."

George said applications for the jumble of color may include dining, entertainment and boutique lodging. Glime said a food hall may dominate the ground floor.

Glime said Rad Lab will paint the building, though he is not certain of the color scheme. He said greenery and murals will complete the look.

Rad Lab CEO Philip Auchettl the partners in the company got their start in San Diego, where they participated in a public-private venture to convert a "blighted" vacant lot to an urban park. They used shipping containers to create space for restaurants and shops.

"We were contacted by the city of Waco about getting engaged in a similar project there, one with community influence," Auchettl said. "You have something 80% complete that needs some life. We've been working closely with a lot of locals, and assembling a construction team, to see if we can bring back that life."

Auchettl said he could see the space welcoming a food hall, an urban plaza just off Fourth Street, pop-up markets, art shows, educational events, live music and community gatherings. It would incorporate an 18-unit boutique hotel with event space for wedding receptions and corporate events.

"We do have it under contract," he said of The Containery. "We've been there a number of times and will be there again in a couple of weeks. Waco seems like a very special place. Geographically, it's a great location. Meetings with locals and activists got us excited about this project in general."

TFNB Your Bank For Life Chair David Littlewood said company representatives met with city decision-makers, including Mayor Dillon Meek and City Manager Bradley Ford. Meek and Ford did not return calls Thursday.

Littlewood said the Wetterman venture included elements similar to those Rad Lab suggests, but Wetterman had the misfortune of competing with a raging COVID-19 pandemic as he tried to bring it home.

"This is really good news for us," Littlewood said. "This is a proven group, an architectural design group with visionary ideas, cool and innovative."

Rad Lab's website describes its involvement in other projects. It used three shipping containers to create a testing room for Fieldworks Brewing Co. in San Mateo, California. Near downtown Oakland, it provided a home to Urban Remedy juice bar and Equator Coffees.

Repurposed shipping containers furnished material for a Taco Bell restaurant in Michigan. It was painted black and accented with murals.

Not wed to cargo chic, Rad Lab designed Saltwater Farm at Friday Harbor, a 162-acre retreat on an island off the Washington coast accessible only by air or sea. Work crews harvested trees and milled them on-site, using the wood to build a boutique hotel, five guest cabins and a two-story house, according to the website.

George, the city's economic development director, said completion of the Waco project probably is 18 months away. He said Wetterman for his project secured a $488,000 pledge from the Tax Increment Financing Board, money that went away with its demise. He said negotiations have addressed taking the matter back to the TIF board for reconsideration.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.