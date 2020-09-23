Showtime strip club in Waco hits market with $1.7 million asking price

Harrell said he has personally conducted two tours and has three more leads.

He and Roberts established an asking price for the 3,922-square-foot building on a half-acre after investigating deals on comparable properties, Harrell said. Marketing material says the building enjoys "excellent visibility and proximity to Interstate 35," and sees both local and out-of-town traffic.

"It's unique and offers redevelopment opportunities right there on La Salle Avenue. Its proximity to the traffic circle and Baylor University also work in its favor," Harrell said. "The way the market is right now, we thought it was a good time to put it up for sale, to see what we could get."

Emily Mills co-founded a local ministry, Jesus Said Love, that provides resources and support to women wanting to leave the commercial sex trade. She and her staff have visited The Showtime Club on several occasions.

Word of the sale creates mixed emotions, she said Wednesday.